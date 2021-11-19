When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Columbia, South Carolina
TV/radio: ESPN/FM-94.9
The line: Auburn by 10
Records: Auburn (6-4, 3-3 SEC), South Carolina (5-5, 2-5)
The series: Auburn leads 10-2-1
--
Four-down territory
1. No Bo: Auburn will be without quarterback Bo Nix the rest of the season after an ankle injury in last week’s game with Mississippi State. The junior, who passed for 2,294 yards with 11 touchdowns, had surgery earlier in the week. LSU transfer T.J. Finley, who has 275 yards in six games, takes the helm.
2. Disappearing act: Through the first five games, Auburn rushed for 1,191 yards and 12 touchdowns. In its last five, Auburn has 567 yards and nine touchdowns. Auburn was held to under 100 yards in two games (Georgia, Texas A&M) and had 106 yards in last week's loss to Mississippi State.
3. Third-and-done: South Carolina has the second-to-last third-down conversion rate in the SEC (36%). Auburn’s defense is right on par with that, holding opponents to a 37% success rate. South Carolina also is next-to-last in the league with first downs (17 per game).
4. Bad memories: Auburn returns to Columbia, where it lost a tough one to the Gamecocks last season. Prior to that 30-22 loss, Auburn had won eight straight over South Carolina, a streak that stretched back to 1996. The previous Gamecock win over Auburn was in 1933.
--
Key matchup
AU QB T.J. Finley vs. USC LB Kingsley Enagbare
Finley is the man for Auburn moving forward and has to be poised in the pocket. He’s mobile and will have to stay away from Enagbare, who has four sacks with 10 quarterback hurries and seven tackles for loss.
--
Player of the week
Tank Bigsby, RB
It hasn’t been the dominant season everyone expected from Bigsby (776 yards, nine touchdowns), but the sophomore has a big opportunity to break loose against a Gamecock run defense that gives up 170 yards a game.
--
By the numbers
0: Number of players who have kicked field goals for Auburn this season other than Anders Carlson (14 of 21 on field goals), who is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury
6: T.J. Finley will be making his first career start at Auburn and sixth of his career. He started five times as a freshman at LSU, including a 52-24 win at South Carolina.
12: John Samuel Shenker is two catches and 12 yards away from breaking Auburn’s single-season record by a tight end for catches and receiving yards. He has 27 receptions and 337 yards.
--
Prediction
Auburn 28, South Carolina 17
A few weeks ago, you could have marked this game down as a sure Auburn win. Now? It’s not a guarantee after Auburn fell apart against Mississippi State last week. Throw in the fact quarterback Bo Nix is out for the season and all looks lost for the Tigers. Still, it’s hard to go against Auburn here. There is still some pride on the line, and South Carolina has shown no consistency this season.
— Edwin Stanton
