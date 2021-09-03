When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Auburn
TV/radio: ESPN+, SEC Network+/FM-94.9
The line: Auburn by 37
2020 records: Auburn (6-5), Akron (1-5)
The series: Auburn leads 1-0
--
Four-down territory
1. It’s Bo time?: Bo Nix didn’t establish himself as an elite quarterback his first two seasons as the starter. It doesn’t help this season that his top receiving targets (Anthony Schwartz, Eli Stove and Seth Williams) are gone. We will see if Nix can turn into a more complete QB this year. He’s got motivation, as LSU transfer TJ Finley is waiting in the wings to take over.
2. Hold the line: A year ago the AU offensive line was a work in progress with inexperience, which led to plenty of mistakes. That shouldn’t be an issue this season. Austin Troxell (LT), Brandon Council (LG), Nick Brahms (C), Keiondre Jones (RG) and Brodarious Hamm (RT) all return and get the start in the season opener.
3. Leg work: Bryan Harsin implemented a no elevator rule at the Auburn athletic facility recently. Players that are not injured must take the stairs because he wants the team to have a “blue-collar” mentality.
4. Primary secondary: The Auburn defensive backs could finish the season as one of the best in the country. Smoke Monday (safety) is a three-year starter while Roger McCreary (cornerback) is a top NFL prospect. Add cornerbacks Ladarius Tennison, Nehemiah Pritchett and West Virginia transfer Dreshun Miller and the Tigers have the secondary covered.
--
Key matchup
Old Auburn offense vs. new Auburn offense
Auburn fans want to see how the Tigers’ offense looks under Harsin and new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. There will be some new wrinkles for sure, but will Auburn be aggressive? Balanced? Dynamic? Tigers fans don’t want to see the inconsistent, stale offense from last year, which is why Auburn hired Harsin in the first place.
--
Player of the week
Tank Bigsby, RB
He had an impressive freshman debut but a late-season injury prevented Bigsby from topping 1,000 yards in 2020. The SEC Freshman of the Year is at full strength and should have a breakout game as the Tigers’ premier back.
--
By the numbers
5: Number of 10-win seasons for Boise State under Bryan Harsin since 2014. The Auburn coach has four conference titles (one with Arkansas State, three with Boise State).
14: Auburn’s finish (out of 14 teams) in the SEC in third-down stops. League opponents converted on third down 50% of the time.
2017: The last time Auburn won the SEC West. Auburn finished fourth the following year and third the past two seasons. Auburn is predicted to finish fifth by the media this season.
--
Prediction
Auburn 48, Akron 10
The Tigers have a long way to go to prove they are an elite team, but they won’t have to prove too much in the season opener. Auburn should use this game to work out the bugs of the offense, work on team chemistry and find out which of the backups can contribute this season.
— Edwin Stanton
