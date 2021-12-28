When: 11 a.m. today
Where: Protective Stadium, Birmingham
TV/radio: ESPN/FM-94.9
The line: Auburn by 2½
Records: Auburn (6-6), Houston (11-2)
The series: Auburn leads 5-1
--
Four-down territory
1. Off the Plains: Five players left Auburn for the transfer portal, quarterback Bo Nix (signed with Oregon) running back Shaun Shivers, offensive lineman Tashawn Manning, receiver Elijah Canion, defensive back Ladarius Tennison and defensive lineman Caleb Johnson. Last week, top Auburn defensive back Roger McCreary opted out of the bowl game to focus on the NFL draft. He’s projected as a first-round pick. Also opting out is starting linebacker Zakoby McClain.
2. That makes it easier: The Cougars will be without Paul Hornung Award-winner and All-American Marcus Jones, who has five interceptions at defensive back and two punt returns and two kickoff returns for touchdowns. Jones, who is from Enterprise, has foregone the bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft.
3. Longing for a win: It’s been nearly two months since Auburn won a football game (Oct. 30 vs. Ole Miss). The Tigers have dropped four straight with the last three (Mississippi State, South Carolina and Alabama) stinging the most. All three of those games could have gone Auburn’s way. If Houston beats Auburn, the Tigers will have their first season-ending five-game losing streak in 71 years. The 1950 team, coached by Earl Brown, finished 0-10. Ralph "Shug" Jordan took over in 1951.
4. Establishing the run: Auburn has struggled to find consistency in the run game of late. Other than a 164-yard effort from Tank Bigsby against South Carolina, the Tigers have been mediocre. Auburn will have to find some success against a Houston defense that allows 100 rushing yards a game. Just two players have more than 100 yards against the Cougars.
--
Key matchup
Auburn RB Tank Bigsby vs. Houston’s defense
The Cougars got punched in the mouth in its last game, allowing 210 yards in a loss to Cincinnati. This is a Houston team that prides itself on stopping the run and doesn’t want a repeat of that with Bigsby, who has been known to break open a game a time or two.
--
Player of the week
T.J. Finley, QB
Finley has two solid starts under his belt. They didn’t end in victory, but Finley has a feel for the offense and should make big plays against Houston. He played with an ankle injury in the Iron Bowl, so he will be much better out of the pocket now that he’s healthy.
--
By the numbers
1: Auburn has a previous Birmingham Bowl win, a 31-10 decision against Memphis in 2015.
43-57-3: Auburn's all-time record in Birmingham, mostly at Legion Field.
13: Rank nationally for Houston quarterback Clayton Tune in passing efficiency. He has almost 3,300 yards with 28 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
58: T.J. Finley started the last two games for Auburn. They were also his only starts of the season. He has a 58% completion percentage in those games with 325 yards and three touchdowns.
339: In its last six quarters, which includes overtime, Auburn has just 339 total yards and two touchdowns.
--
Prediction
Auburn 28, Houston 21
A trip up the road to Birmingham was not the desired destination this bowl season, but Auburn has to make the most of it without some key players and a new offensive coordinator (Austin Davis) hired just a few days ago. The Tigers proved they can play well when motivated (see the Alabama game). They better be motivated for Houston or it could be a fifth straight loss to finish the season.
— Edwin Stanton
