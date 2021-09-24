When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Auburn
TV/radio: SEC Network/FM-94.9
The line: Auburn by 27½
Records: Auburn 2-1, Georgia State 1-3
The series: First meeting
--
Four-down territory
1. A brick wall: Auburn held Penn State running back Noah Cain to 45 rushing yards last week, the best effort by an opponent through three games. Auburn has allowed 46 yards per game and is No. 3 in the nation in run defense. The Tigers are tops in the SEC.
"We stopped the run pretty efficiently, but it came down to those big, explosive plays," senior linebacker Chandler Wooten said. "Those we can't give up, especially on the road in a tough environment. We've got to clean it up. It's not on one person, one unit. We've all got to be better."
2. Over early? Georgia State has been outscored 28-3 in the first quarter and 58-24 in the first half this season. Auburn has outscored its three opponents 67-14 in the first half.
3. Near the top: Tank Bigsby has 343 rushing yards so far, but it’s still not tops in the SEC. Kentucky’s Christopher Rodriquez Jr. has 378. Bigsby does lead SEC backs with four touchdowns. Bigsby has teammate Jarquez Hunter to thank for not being in the top spot. Hunter has rushed 26 times for 320 yards.
4. Not too bad: Georgia State is 1-3 against SEC opponents. The win came in 2019 against Tennessee.
--
Key matchup
DB Roger McCreary vs. WR Jamari Thrash
The Auburn pass defense is smarting after allowing 302 pass yards to Penn State last week. McCreary is the leader of the secondary and will be itching to shut down Thrash, GSU’s leading receiver.
--
Player of the week
Roger McCreary, DB
Auburn’s top defensive back already has two interceptions this season. He’s looking for No. 3 on Saturday and could get it. Georgia State quarterbacks have thrown three picks so far.
--
By the numbers
3: For the third straight week, Tank Bigsby rushed for more than 100 yards at Penn State. His 102 yards and two scores weren't enough to help the Tigers top the Nittany Lions last week.
0: Auburn has not lost a game to a Sun Belt team in its history. The Tigers are 22-0.
82-8-4: Auburn's record on homecoming. The Tigers have won 30 straight homecomings with the last loss in 1991, 24-17 to Mississippi State. Since a 1952 loss to Mississippi State, Auburn has won all but four homecomings.
109,958: Attendance at Penn State last week, making it the largest crowd to witness an Auburn football game. The previous high was 107,828 at Tennessee in 2004.
--
Prediction
Auburn 63, Georgia State 12
After a tough road loss to Penn State, Auburn gets a cupcake to relax with on Saturday. The Tigers have overachieved so far and will be a tough opponent down the line. This game will just help pad the stats and give some of the younger guys a chance to play.
— Edwin Stanton
