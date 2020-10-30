When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Auburn
TV/radio: CBS/FM-94.9
The line: LSU by 3
Records: LSU (2-2), Auburn (3-2)
Series: LSU leads 31-22-1
--
Four-down territory
1. Offense saves the day: Through four games this season, Auburn hasn’t exactly been sharp on offense, but it was the offense that lifted the Tigers at Ole Miss last weekend. Auburn won 35-28 on a 58-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Bo Nix to junior receiver Seth Williams with 1:11 remaining. The Tigers had 462 total yards of offense, including 224 rushing yards.
2. Bring out the Tank: What a start it’s been for freshman running back Cartavious “Tank” Bigsby. After rushing for 129 yards and two touchdowns at Ole Miss, Bigbsy became the third Auburn freshman to rush for over 100 yards in three consecutive games, joining Michael Dyer (2010) and Bo Jackson (1982). Bigsby gave the Tigers a seven-point lead in the first quarter with a 4-yard touchdown run and a 27-21 lead early in the fourth quarter with an 18-yard touchdown run.
3. Bounce back for Williams: Prior to Ole Miss, Williams hadn’t caught a touchdown or gone over 100 yards receiving since the first game of the season, when he had six catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Kentucky. Williams had been a good target in the last three games, but didn’t have more than five catches in any of those matchups, with his highest yardage mark being 74 in a loss at South Carolina. Auburn’s offense is better when Williams is playing well and he helped out in a big way with eight catches for 150 yards and a touchdown.
4. LSU’s championship hangover: LSU was the best team in the country last season, but the Tigers lost a significant portion of that team. Under new defensive coordinator Bo Pelini, LSU hasn’t been great defensively, although the Tigers showed some improvement last week in a 52-24 win over South Carolina. Freshman quarterback TJ Finley played in relief for an injured Myles Brennan and played well, throwing for 265 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Both LSU and Auburn have different struggles. LSU has had problems defensively throughout the season while Auburn’s offense is inconsistent, which makes for an interesting matchup.
--
Key matchup
Auburn running backs vs. LSU front seven
Auburn’s strength the last three games has been the running game and specifically Bigsby. The Tigers have rushed for 164.4 yards per game this season. LSU hasn’t been great against the pass (allowing just over 344 yards per game), but the Tigers have held their own against the run, allowing 128 yards per game. Auburn also has Shaun Shivers back and the junior rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown last week. Linebacker Jabril Cox is probably one of LSU's best defensive players, so how he and the rest of the front seven play could determine how well Auburn runs the ball.
--
Player of the week
Seth Williams, WR
In the win over Ole Miss, Williams made the biggest play of the game. When Williams is involved in the offense, usually good things happen for the Tigers. Not to mention, when Williams is productive, it helps Nix. The sophomore quarterback threw for 238 yards and a touchdown at Ole Miss.
--
By the numbers
283: Rushing yards allowed by Auburn at Ole Miss. While Auburn's offense has been good in the run game, it hasn’t necessarily been the case for the defense and definitely wasn’t against Jerrion Ealy, Snoop Conner and Ole Miss.
14: Number of tackles for Auburn sophomore linebacker Owen Pappoe at Ole Miss. Pappoe has played well, alongside Zakoby McClain, in the absence of senior linebacker K.J. Britt, who had surgery on his thumb and is out indefinitely.
2: Number of interceptions by the Auburn defense at Ole Miss. The first was by Roger McCreary, who picked off Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral while the Rebels were in the red zone in the first quarter. Muscle Shoals graduate Jordyn Peters intercepted Corral in the closing seconds to seal the win.
--
Prediction
LSU 30, Auburn 24
The history between these two schools features a lot of close games and Saturday’s matchup shouldn’t be any different. Both teams are fairly even in terms of talent and both have their own struggles, whether it's defensively (LSU) or offensively at times (Auburn). The LSU running game is the key. The Bayou Bengals should be able to get enough from running backs Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery Jr. to win.
— Michael Hebert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.