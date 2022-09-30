When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Records: LSU (3-1, 1-0), Auburn (3-1, 1-0)
TV/radio: SEC Network/SEC+/FM-94.9
The series: Auburn leads 13-8
--
Four-down territory
1. Thanks Tank: Running back Tank Bigsby surprised his teammates with a present last week. The Tiger junior, with some help from his Name, Image and Likeness money, bought each player a set of Beats by Dre headphones. Bigsby was mobbed by players after he made the announcement. In a video on Auburn’s Twitter account, Bigsby said, “Boys, I just want to start by say I love y’all guys and I’m thankful for being on this team with you guys. I just wanna say, this opportunity is one time and it’s great and it’s a blessing, man.”
2. Deck the Hall: Last week’s game may not have been the most thrilling offensive display by Auburn or Missouri, but Auburn lineman Derick Hall didn’t disappoint. He had two sacks and six tackles with an interception he returned 39 yards, and was named the SEC defensive player of the week. The interception was Auburn’s first of the season. Hall’s got 15 career sacks in 23 career games. He’s the first Auburn player since Smoke Monday (2019) to get a sack and an interception in the same game. He’s tied for fourth in the SEC in sacks with three.
3. More QB drama: The quarterback situation continues to be an issue. Starter T.J. Finley was out with an injury last week and the job fell to Robby Ashford. Finley, an LSU transfer, practiced this week, but it’s not clear if he’ll take back the starting job against his former team. “I thought Robby did a good job and made some good decisions for us,” Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said of Ashford’s start against Missouri. “He utilized his legs and made some good throws at times.”
4. Needs improving: Auburn (23.75) is just ahead of Texas A&M (21.25) for worst scoring offense in the SEC. LSU is among the tops in the SEC in scoring defense, allowing 14 points per game. There’s more bad news for Auburn with third-down conversions. Auburn is 16 of 50 (32%) on third down while LSU opponents have converted 17 of 51 (33%) third downs. “There’s plenty to improve on,” Harsin said of Auburn’s offense. “We have to be better in situations. Third downs is one of those situations I’m talking about. Our red zone has been decent, but really our third downs, we want to be better in that area.”
--
Key matchup
Auburn QB Robby Ashford vs. LSU QB Jayden Daniels
Ashford didn’t have the best debut as a starter for Auburn last week, but his 12-of-18 passing for 127 yards and team-leading 46 rushing yards got the job done. Daniels is a dual-threat, just like Ashford. Daniels has 835 passing yards with six touchdowns, and leads the team with 262 rushing yards.
--
Player of the week
Ja’Varrius Johnson, WR
Johnson leads the Tigers with 231 yards and his longest catch is for 56 yards. Auburn has just two receiving touchdowns, neither by a receiver. LSU’s pass defense hasn’t been challenged so far, averaging 146 yards in the air. Johnson didn’t have a catch last week, so he could be more involved in the offense against LSU.
--
By the numbers
3: LSU has rushed for more than 200 yards in three straight games, the longest streak for the Tigers since 2016. Quarterback Jayden Daniels leads LSU with 262 rushing yards (fourth in the SEC).
8: Number of punts by Auburn’s Oscar Chapman last week against Missouri. He had seven total through the first three games.
6: Second-half points for Auburn in the last two games. Granted, the Tigers got a field goal in overtime last week, but the second half has been dreadful.
6: Tank Bigsby is ranked sixth in the SEC with 281 rushing yards. He’s averaging 4.9 yards per carry with four rushing touchdowns.
--
Prediction
LSU 24, Auburn 13
This is Auburn’s fifth straight home game. After that, they hit the road to Georgia, and then Ole Miss, so this game with LSU is huge. Auburn can’t afford to rely on luck, which it got plenty of last week. At some point Auburn’s going to have to be more physical and dominate a game from the start. Until that happens, Auburn’s not going to win very many games.
