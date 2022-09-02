When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Records: Mercer (1-0), Auburn (6-7 in 2021)
TV/radio: ESPN+, SEC+/FM-94.9
The series: Auburn leads 12-0
--
Four-down territory
1. T.J.’s time: T.J. Finley won the quarterback competition, edging out Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada, Oregon transfer Robby Ashford and true freshman Holden Geriner. Finley took over for an injured Bo Nix in 2021, starting the last three games. He was 70 of 128 for 827 yards and six touchdowns last season. “He won the starting job, and that's the focus going into this week,” Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said. “Beyond this game, and not to create any controversy or any issues, but it's football. You never know, right?” Calzada, who missed most of spring drills with an injury, was expected to compete for the starting job, but is not listed on the depth chart. Instead, Ashford is the backup to Finley. Ashford, from Hoover, didn’t see any playing time with the Ducks.
2. Saying goodbye: Auburn’s offensive line suffered a setback when Nick Brahms announced his retirement from football earlier in the week. Brahms, who started 33 games, missed spring drills while recovering from knee surgery. He split time at center early in his career before taking over permanent starting duties in 2020, where he made 28 straight starts until missing last season’s Birmingham Bowl to undergo surgery. Taking over for Brahms is Tate Johnson, who has just one game of experience at guard, and didn’t see action last season.
3. New club member? Tank Bigsby has a chance to join an elite group of Auburn running backs (Bo Jackson, Carnell Williams, James Brooks, Joe Cribbs and Ben Tate). If Bigsby rushes for 1,067 yards, he will have 3,000 for his career. In two seasons, Bigsby has 1,933 yards to go with 15 touchdowns. He would need 1,388 yards this season to jump ahead of Tate for fifth on Auburn’s all-time rushing list. Jackson’s record of 4,303 is safe for now.
4. Transfer depth: Auburn picked up 10 transfers in the offseason and eight of them are listed on the two-deep depth chart. Just one, Jayson Jones (Oregon), is listed as a starter. The defensive end from Calera had 19 tackles and two sacks with Oregon last season. Others listed as backups are quarterback Robby Ashford (Oregon), wide receiver Koy Moore (LSU), defensive end Morris Joseph (Memphis), linebacker Eugene Asante (North Carolina), linebacker Marcus Bragg (Kentucky), cornerback DJ James (Oregon) and safety Craig McDonald (Iowa State).
--
Key matchup
Mercer WR/KOR Devron Harper vs. Auburn defense
It’s always the little guys you have to worry about. Harper, the Bears’ 5-foot-9, 168-pound speedster, is a threat on special teams and at wideout. He broke loose on a 94-yard kick return and had two catches for 35 yards with a touchdown in last week’s win against Morehead State. Auburn held opponents in check with an average of just four yards per punt return and 17 yards on kick returns.
--
Player of the week
T.J. Finley, QB
The best thing for Auburn to do is get Finley comfortable. He admitted earlier this week he wasn’t mentally ready for the spotlight last season as the starter. He’s accepted the leadership role now, and the more confidence he has, the better the future looks for the Tigers. Finley should have a big day throwing the ball, along with a few touchdowns.
--
By the numbers
1: In his nine previous season openers, Bryan Harsin is 8-1. He won his Auburn debut last season against Akron, was 1-0 at Arkansas State and 6-1 at Boise State.
5: It will obviously change over the course of the season, but Auburn has five top 25 teams on the schedule — Alabama (1), Georgia (3), Texas A&M (6), Arkansas (21) and Ole Miss (21).
5: Auburn’s first five games are at home and it won’t hit the road until the second week of October. Just two of the first five opponents are from the SEC (Missouri, LSU). The other games are against Mercer, San Jose State and Penn State.
359: Mercer racked up 359 rushing yards with three rushing touchdowns last week. Granted, it was against Morehead State, but that’s still impressive. However, Auburn’s defense allowed 126 rushing yards per game in 2021 and just eight touchdowns.
--
Prediction
Auburn 49, Mercer 10
This is a good warmup for Auburn. Mercer will put up a pretty good fight for a quarter, maybe two, but Auburn won’t be pushed and should have a better idea of what kind of team it has afterward. All eyes will be on Finley and how well he manages the offense and how well the transfers have learned the schemes on defense.
