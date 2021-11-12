When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Auburn
TV/radio: ESPN/FM-94.9
The line: Auburn by 5
Records: Auburn (6-3, 3-2 SEC), Miss. State (5-4, 3-3)
The series: Auburn leads 65-27-2
Four-down territory
1. Safe at home: Auburn has a 30-7 record against Mississippi State at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and has won eight of its last 10 games at home against the Bulldogs.
2. Elusive end zone: The Tigers failed to score against Texas A&M last week, and also didn’t score in the second half against Ole Miss the week prior. Auburn was 1-for-2 (field goal) in the red zone against the Aggies and had one red-zone chance (field goal) against Ole Miss in the second half.
“Six quarters and no touchdowns, that’s pretty telling,” Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said. “That’s not what we are trying to accomplish.”
3. Ready for the Air Raid: Mississippi State may not run the ball effectively, but they do have the best passing games in the SEC (376 yards per game). The Bulldogs also have 24 touchdown passes, which is second in the league. Auburn is No. 9 in the league in pass defense, giving up around 225 yards per game with 10 touchdowns.
4. Slipping in the sack stats: Through the first five games, Auburn allowed just three sacks. In its last four games, the Tigers have allowed 10 sacks, including four last week against Texas A&M. Still, Auburn’s 13 sacks allowed is 24th nationally, and the Tigers haven’t allowed a sack in four games this season.
Key matchup
Auburn DB Roger McCreary vs. Miss. State WR Makai Polk
McCreary has been a leader in the secondary with two interceptions and nine pass breakups. He’ll have his hands full with the Bulldogs’ top receiver in Polk, who averages 80 yards a game and has six touchdowns.
Player of the week
Colby Wooden, DL
With a team-leading seven tackles for loss, Wooden should be the leader on defense against a Bulldog team that ranks last in the SEC in rushing (56 yards per game).
By the numbers
44: Auburn leads the SEC in punting with a 44-yard average per kick.
2012: The three points Auburn scored last week is the fewest in a game since getting shut out in the 2012 Iron Bowl, 49-0.
1,834: The Bulldogs lead the nation in yards after catch with 1,834 and have the highest yards after catch game total (203.8).
Prediction
Auburn 23, Mississippi State 17
The Tigers’ offense was hamstrung last week on the road, so a return to Jordan-Hare Stadium is surely much appreciated for Auburn. The key for a Tiger win is a solid pass rush on Bulldogs QB Will Rogers. He can’t have all day to throw the ball or Auburn’s going to be in trouble. Auburn could be in trouble with running the ball against a Bulldog defense that allows about 100 yards a game.
— Edwin Stanton
