When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Records: Missouri (2-1, 0-0 SEC), Auburn (2-1, 0-0)
TV/radio: SEC Network, SEC+/FM-94.9
The series: Auburn leads 2-1
--
Four-down territory
1. Up in the air: The quarterback situation at Auburn is a mess. T.J. Finley, the starter for all three games, is out Saturday with a shoulder injury. It wasn't clear he’d be the starter even if he was 100%, as he has struggled with consistency and at times accuracy. It’s the same with backup Robby Ashford. The duo has combined for 676 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions. Finley, sacked four times against Penn State, was benched in the second half for Ashford, who didn’t fare much better. It appears to be Ashford in the driver’s seat, but transfer Zach Calzada is the clear No. 2 now.
2. Not on solid ground: After last weekend's blowout loss to Penn State, the topic of coach Bryan Harsin’s job security was brought up. Harsin, 8-8 in his 16 games at Auburn, addressed talk of his shaky job status. “I can’t control that. I can control what I do each and every day. The standard needs to be better than what it was, and that’s really all we’re going to focus on. For our football team, it’s the same thing; I tell those guys that,” Harsin said.
3. Coaching connection: Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz is very familiar with Harsin. When Harsin was hired as head coach at Arkansas State in 2012 he retained Drinkwitz, who was on the previous staff as running backs coach. Drinkwitz was with Harsin at Arkansas State for three years, and followed Harsin to Boise State for several years until he took over as head coach for Appalachian State in 2019. “Coach Harsin gave me an opportunity and believed in me when not very many other people did and really kept me in college football in 2013,” Drinkwitz said. “I’m very appreciative to him for that and will always be indebted to him.”
4. Running nowhere: Through the first two games Auburn’s run offense appeared to be in good shape (nearly 500 yards). It took a step back against Penn State. Auburn had 119 rushing yards, including just 39 from leading rusher Tank Bigsby, who ran just nine times. The Tigers had minus-48 yards thanks to six sacks, but the lack of a run game was evident. “Every game is different. You guys don’t sit in the meetings and look at the game plan and what they are trying to do,” Harsin said. “That dictates the game. We put together game plans. You have your plays you want to hit in the first half, and that’s what we tried to do. If we execute those plays it’s going to look a lot different.”
--
Key matchup
Auburn DL Colby Wooden vs. Missouri OL Javon Foster
Colby Wooden is a second-team preseason All-SEC team selection. He’s got 10 tackles and one tackle for loss this season. Foster is a preseason first-team All-SEC team pick. The senior has 18 starts, including the Tigers’ last 16 games.
--
Player of the week
Tank Bigsby, RB
The Auburn leader had a low-key day against Penn State. Don’t expect a repeat against Missouri. With the quarterback situation in disarray, the Tigers will turn to Bigsby and the run game to lead the way. It should be a 100-yard day for him.
--
By the numbers
0: Even though opponents have fumbled five times, Auburn hasn’t recorded a turnover in three games. The Tigers also have zero interceptions.
1: Saturday is Missouri’s first visit to Jordan-Hare Stadium. The last time Auburn and Missouri met was in 2017, a 51-14 Auburn win.
3: Running back Jarquez Hunter is third in the SEC in scoring with 10 points per game. He’s got five touchdowns, four rushing and one receiving.
83: Auburn’s homecoming is Saturday. The Tigers have won 83 homecoming games and lost eight and tied four times. The last homecoming loss was against Mississippi State in 1991.
--
Prediction
Auburn 21, Missouri 17
There is no easy fix for what ails Auburn. The offense hasn’t clicked and the defense has been susceptible against the pass It all adds up to what happened last week against Penn State — a devastating loss. Missouri isn’t the toughest challenge in the SEC, but it might be the salve Auburn needs to figure things out.
