When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Auburn
TV/radio: ESPN/FM-94.9
The line: Auburn by 2½
Records: Auburn (5-2, 2-1 SEC), Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1)
The series: Auburn leads 34-11
--
Four-down territory
1. Rest and reflection: The Tigers used the off week to recharge for the remainder of the schedule. The Tigers put in some work, watching more film to fix the small mistakes from the previous weeks.
“We got some good work in, get some guys healthy, and work on fundamentals,” Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said. “It gives us a chance to get some guys back full strength after the bye week.”
2. Which one will it be? Auburn allowed just 10 total points in its first two home games this season, but gave up 58 points in its previous two. Auburn needed a late touchdown to overcome Georgia State (34-24) and was thumped by Georgia (34-10). Ole Miss averages 42 points per game, but just 26 points on the road.
3. Emerging leader: The question coming into 2021 was which receiver would step up since the Tigers lost three starters from last season. Demetris Robertson is the Auburn leader with 23 catches for 312 yards with three touchdowns.
4. Steady improvement: Through seven games last season, Ole Miss allowed 40 points per game. This season Ole Miss has given up 28 points. The Rebels aren’t a great defense by any stretch, but the improvement is significant. Harsin thinks so, too.
“They are playing very well, they have a lot of momentum, and I think they played really well against LSU,” Harsin said of the Rebels allowing 17 points to LSU.
--
Key matchup
Auburn DE Colby Wooden vs. Ole Miss QB Matt Corral
Wooden has made big plays behind the line of scrimmage with four sacks and seven total tackles for loss. Corral is hard to sack and is about as mobile as they come — he leads the Rebels with 474 rushing yards.
--
Player of the week
Bo Nix, QB
Nix has not missed a beat since being replaced a few weeks ago against Georgia State. He’s thrown for 813 total yards in his last three starts with three touchdowns. He’s also got two rushing touchdowns.
--
By the numbers
24: Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral has accounted for 24 of the Rebels’ 38 touchdowns. He’s passed for 15 and rushed for nine.
3: Auburn has given up just three touchdowns in the fourth quarter this season and have scored seven times in the final quarter.
7: Auburn has seven non-offensive touchdowns this season. Two have come via interception return, two by fumble return, one by blocked punt, another by blocked field goal and one more by punt return.
--
Prediction
Auburn 35, Ole Miss 31
Auburn is normally reliable at home and has a good track record at Jordan-Hare Stadium vs. the Rebels (16-3). The Tigers got a confidence boost with the win against Arkansas heading into a much-needed bye week. That gave Auburn time to prepare for whatever Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss has for them.
— Edwin Stanton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.