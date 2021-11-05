When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: College Station, Texas
TV/radio: CBS/FM-94.9
The line: Texas A&M by 4
Records: Auburn (6-2, 3-1 SEC), Texas A&M (6-2, 3-2)
The series: Texas A&M leads 6-5
--
Four-down territory
1. Numbers game: Ranked Auburn teams are 4-2 against Texas A&M and 2-2 against the Aggies when both teams are ranked. Texas A&M is 5-3 against Auburn when the Aggies are ranked. Auburn is 14-3 in games on Nov. 6 all-time, 4-1 against SEC teams, 2-0 against ranked teams and 8-3 away from Auburn on that date.
2. Confidence boost: Since losing back-to-back games to Arkansas and Mississippi State, Texas A&M has reeled off three wins, including against then-No. 1 Alabama. In that three-game stretch, the Aggies have outscored opponents 120-66.
3. Back of the pack: Auburn's Bo Nix is 10th in the SEC in passer rating (134.39) and touchdowns (9), while Texas A&M's Zach Calzada is 12th in passer rating (122.68) and eighth in touchdowns (12). The good news is that Nix is No. 1 in the league with just two interceptions thrown.
4. 1-2 punch: Auburn has a dynamic running back duo in Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter (1,196 combined yards and 10 touchdowns), but so does Texas A&M. Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane have combined for 1,369 yards and 10 touchdowns.
--
Key matchup
AU run defense vs. Texas A&M run defense
Running the ball will be key for Saturday’s matchup. Auburn has allowed 127 yards per game, but gave up 200-plus rushing yards three times this season, including two of its last three games. Texas A&M has fared the same, averaging 130 yards per game, but held four opponents to under 100, including its last two.
--
Player of the week
Kobe Hudson, WR
The Auburn sophomore has stepped up the last three games with 11 catches for 158 yards. Running could prove to be difficult in a hostile College Station environment. Hudson will have to be the one to step up again and help get the offense going.
--
By the numbers
14: Texas A&M leads the SEC with 14 made field goals in 19 attempts. Auburn is right behind with 13 out of 17.
24: Auburn opponents are 4-of-17 on fourth-down conversions for a 24% clip. Ole Miss was unsuccessful three times in the red zone last week.
2013: Auburn’s win against then-No. 10 Ole Miss last week gave the Tigers wins over ranked teams in consecutive games for the first time since 2013. Auburn won 38-23 at then-No. 17 Arkansas in its previous game.
--
Prediction
Auburn 31, Texas A&M 21
Nothing is more dangerous than a confident and motivated Auburn team. After losing to Georgia almost a month ago, the Tigers have regrouped and are playing like a top-10 team. With the Tigers in the hunt for the SEC West title, expect a quality performance all around.
— Edwin Stanton
Welcome to the discussion.
