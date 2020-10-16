When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Four-down territory
1. Tigers escape with win: Auburn survived last week vs. Arkansas thanks to a 39-yard field goal by Anders Carlson, although there was much debate about the play leading up to the kick. Quarterback Bo Nix fumbled a snap and spiked the ball backwards. Normally, the play would result in a fumble but since the referees blew the play dead, Auburn maintained possession despite Arkansas recovering. Carlson’s kick came after he missed a 31-yarder earlier in the fourth quarter. “A lot of times, it’s how you win,” coach Gus Malzahn said. “That’s what I told our team. These SEC wins, especially this year, are not easy.”
2. Big game on the ground: Auburn didn’t run the ball particularly well in its first two games, averaging just 65 rushing yards per game. That changed against Arkansas, however, as the Tigers piled up 259 yards on the ground. Tank Bigsby led with 146 yards, while D.J. Williams picked up 71 yards. Nix also rushed for 48 and a touchdown.
3. Defense, linebackers shine when needed: Auburn’s defense wasn’t perfect against Arkansas, but the Tigers, especially the linebackers, made plays when needed. Zakoby McClain finished with a team-high 13 tackles, and sophomore Owen Pappoe made 10. Auburn forced a three-and-out trailing late in the fourth quarter that led to Carlson’s winning field goal.
4. Gamecocks are talented offensively: Through three games, South Carolina’s record might not exactly match up with what the Gamecocks have been able to do offensively. The Gamecocks are averaging nearly 400 yards offense and have rushed for 165 yards per game. Sophomore running back Kevin Harris has been solid. He’s rushed for 326 yards and four touchdowns. Quarterback Collin Hill has been consistent and receiver Shi Smith has been one of his favorite targets. Smith has 271 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
--
Key matchup
Auburn linebackers vs. South Carolina running backs
McClain and Pappoe were the stars for the Auburn defense in the win over Arkansas and yet the Razorbacks were a few plays away from winning the game. Offensively, South Carolina is probably better than Arkansas, so the linebacking corps will need to continue to step up to keep Hill, Harris, Smith and company out of the end zone.
--
Player of the week
Cartavious “Tank” Bigsby, RB
Bigsby was the spark Auburn needed offensively, particularly in the running game, in the win over Arkansas. Auburn coaches knew of his talent and the freshman came on late, albeit with the game already decided, at Georgia. Auburn can only hope Bigsby keeps it going against South Carolina.
--
By the numbers
318: Number of passing yards given up by the Auburn defense in the win over Arkansas. While the Tigers made the timely stops to win, Razorbacks quarterback Feleipe Franks made a number of key throws, including four touchdown passes.
187: Number of passing yards for Auburn against Arkansas. After a performance he would like to forget against Georgia, Nix was better against the Razorbacks, but still was sacked three times. He did get help, however, with receiver Anthony Schwartz finishing with 100 receiving yards and a touchdown.
7: Number of penalties committed by Auburn against Arkansas, resulting in 52 yards. Two penalties resulted in first downs for Arkansas, so that’s an area Malzahn would probably like to improve.
--
Prediction
Auburn 28, South Carolina 24
Auburn’s offense, even with an improved running game, still hasn’t been sharp through three games. Yet, the Tigers are still 2-1. Auburn has enough talent defensively to keep the Gamecocks out of the end zone. If the running game gets going again and Nix is able to find a rhythm, Auburn should be fine. But South Carolina, like Arkansas, is good enough to stay in the game.
— Michael Hebert
