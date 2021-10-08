When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Auburn
TV/radio: CBS/FM-94.9
The line: Georgia by 14
Records: Auburn (4-1, 1-0 SEC), Georgia (5-0, 3-0)
The series: Georgia leads 61-56-8
--
Four-down territory
1. It’s been a minute: Auburn’s last win against the Bulldogs was in 2017 in the regular season. Georgia later beat Auburn in a rematch in the SEC title game. Auburn has not fared well against its rival the past few years, winning just five times since 2004.
2. No picks Nix: Through five games and 147 pass attempts, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix has not thrown an interception. Ole Miss’ Matt Corral is the only other SEC starter without a pick, but he’s attempted 125 passes. He has three streaks of at least 100 passes without an interception in his career, including a school record 250 from 2019-20. Nix is also one of the least sacked quarterbacks in the league (3).
3. Beware of Dawgs: After the first two weeks against weak non-conference opponents, Auburn was tops in the country in scoring defense. That’s no longer the case. However, Georgia has taken over the top spot after five games, including three against SEC foes. Georgia opponents have scored 23 points, but the defense has surrendered just one TD and three field goals.
“They have a lot of great players, too many to mention,” Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said. “But our guys should be excited. It’s a new challenge against a really good team.”
4. Dual Dawgs: Georgia has split the starting quarterback job between JT Daniels and Stetson Bennett with similar results. Daniel is 54-of-71 for 569 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions in three starts. Bennett, who was the starter for the first half of last season, is 29-of-41 for 515 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions.
--
Key matchup
Auburn QB Bo Nix vs. UGA LB Adam Anderson
Nix was like a magician last week against LSU, dodging and spinning out of trouble in the pocket and then completing improbable passes for big gains. The Auburn QB will face a lot more of that against Anderson, who has four sacks and 10 quarterback pressures.
--
Player of the week
Jarquez Hunter, RB
He’s taken over as a go-to player for Auburn. He’s the leading rusher (447 yards) and is also a weapon at receiver with six catches. He will have to play a bigger role against a top-tier Georgia defense for Auburn to have a chance.
--
By the numbers
2.4: Something has to give Saturday. Georgia’s got the nation’s No. 4 run defense that allows just 2.4 yards per attempt. Auburn’s run game (4.8 yards per carry) is solid behind Jarquez Hunter and Tank Bigsby.
46: Auburn’s defense has quietly become one of the more solid units in the nation. The Tigers are third in country in tackles for loss with 46, led by T.D. Moultry’s six.
102: Auburn is committed to throwing the ball to the tight end. John Samuel Shenker leads the Tigers in receptions (18) and yards (246). His 102-yard effort against LSU last week was the first 100-yard game by an Auburn tight end since 1994 (Andy Fuller, 115 vs. Florida).
--
Prediction
Georgia 35, Auburn 21
The Bulldogs won’t get another blowout like the previous five games — Auburn is always tough at home. But Georgia will play well in all phases to leave Jordan-Hare Stadium with its fifth straight win over the Tigers. This Georgia team is scary good and the only one that can topple this team is itself.
— Edwin Stanton
