When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: State College, Pennsylvania
TV/radio: ABC/FM-94.9
The line: Penn State by 6
Records: Auburn (2-0), Penn State (2-0)
The series: Tied 1-1
--
Four-down territory
1. Bring on the Tigers: In the final minutes of last week’s Penn State victory over Ball State, Nittany Lions fans chanted, “We want Auburn.” That prompted Auburn fans to take to social media to respond.
2. Double trouble: It was clear from the start of the season Tank Bigsby would be the workhorse running back for Auburn. And he has been. But freshman Jarquez Hunter is the leading rusher with 257 yards and two touchdowns. He and Bigsby have back-to-back 100-yard games.
3. Not familiar foes: The Tigers and Nittany Lions have met just twice in their history, both times on a neutral field. Penn State won the first matchup in 1996 in Tampa, Florida, 43-14 and Auburn won in 2003 in Orlando, 13-9. Penn State will play in Auburn next season.
4. Early leaders: It likely won’t stand, but after two games against weaker non-conference opponents Auburn is tops in the nation in scoring defense (five points per game, tied with Georgia). The scoring offense is second in the nation (58 points per game) behind Boise State.
"That means a lot," Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain said of the defense. "It gives us a lot of confidence going into Penn State, knowing that we can stop people from scoring."
--
Key matchup
Auburn CB Roger McCreary vs. Penn State WR Jahan Dotson
Dotson is one of the top receivers in the Big Ten with 10 catches for 167 yards in two games. McCreary is one of the country’s top defensive backs. McCreary has to shut down Dotson to get the Penn State offense off its rhythm.
--
Player of the week
Tank Bigsby, RB
Penn State is susceptible to a strong run game, and that’s what Auburn has with Bigsby. He’s healthy and confident heading into Week 3 and running behind a confident offensive line. He’s got a good chance at a third straight game with 100-plus yards.
--
By the numbers
23: ESPN’s College GameDay will be at Auburn vs. Penn State. It’s Auburn’s 23rd appearance on the show where the Tigers are 10-12. Penn State is 8-14 in GameDay games.
43: Auburn leads the nation in rushing defense, allowing just 43 yards through two games. Akron had minus-3 yards while Alabama State was held to 46.
1,151: Auburn’s 1,151 yards of total offense through the first two games are the most in school history, surpassing the 1,145 yards in 2009.
--
Prediction
Auburn 24, Penn State 21
A confident Auburn football team is a dangerous one. No one is saying Auburn is back and will make a run for an SEC title, but Bryan Harsin has the Tigers motivated and moving in the right direction. The offense is dynamic and the defense is relentless. A win against the Nittany Lions puts the Tigers in the driver’s seat the rest of the season.
— Edwin Stanton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.