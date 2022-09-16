When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Records: Auburn (2-0), Penn State (2-0)
TV/radio: CBS/FM-94.9
The series: Penn State leads 2-1
--
Four-down territory
1. Orange is the new white: Penn State hosted Auburn last season in a “White Out” game where Nittany Lions fans wore all white. The Tigers will do the same promotion at Jordan-Hare Stadium with Auburn fans wearing orange, including players donning orange facemasks. But what about orange jerseys? That’s something the Tigers haven’t done since 1980. “We’ve talked about it a lot, but Auburn is very traditional,” Auburn defensive lineman Derick Hall said. “But that is something I’d definitely like to see. Just have a little change-up.” Auburn last wore orange facemasks last season against Ole Miss, a game which the Tigers won. It was also Auburn’s last win of 2021.
2. Forget about it: The season hasn’t started as well as quarterbacks T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford had hoped. Through two games they have combined for 380 yards with four interceptions, including three from Finley. Head coach Bryan Harsin isn’t happy about the picks, but he’s happy with the quarterbacks’ attitude afterward. “The quarterbacks have done a really good job of establishing that mindset,” Harsin said. “The play is over, we have to move on. That’s what I like about our quarterbacks. I think they can handle that.”
3. Penn State-ment: Forgetting about a mistake during a game is one thing, but putting a big loss out of your mind? That’s tough. Just ask Auburn players about last year’s loss to Penn State. The Tigers failed to cash in on several opportunities during their visit to Happy Valley, and Penn State got the 28-20 win. “We think we should have won the game,” tight end John Samuel Shenker said. “That left a bad taste in our mouth, for sure. We’ve had this game circled for a while now.”
4. Trouble lurking? Auburn’s pass defense yielded 275 passing yards to San Jose State, but more importantly, the Tigers gave up four plays of 20 or more yards. Although it’s been just two games, Auburn is 11th in the SEC in pass defense. Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford enters Saturday's game with 495 passing yards and eight plays of 20-plus yards. “They do a good job throwing the football,” Harsin said of Penn State. “When there is a chance and the ball’s in the air, you have to make some plays at the end of the day.”
--
Key matchup
Auburn DB Nehemiah Pritchett vs. PSU WR Parker Washington
Pritchett is one of Auburn's most experienced defensive backs and one of the team leaders. He’s got six tackles and two pass breakups through two games, and has 62 career tackles and two interceptions. Washington is a Big Ten preseason all-conference player with six catches and 90 yards through two games and 1,429 career yards and 10 touchdowns.
--
Player of the week
Derick Hall, DL
In big games at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Hall gets the job done. Against Alabama last season, the Auburn sack leader had three sacks to lead the defense. The pass rush is crucial for Auburn’s success and it has to start with Hall.
--
By the numbers
10: Auburn is No. 10 in the country in run defense, allowing 64 yards per game with one rushing touchdown. Penn State enters Saturday’s game averaging 166 yards per game.
17: Auburn has won 17 straight home games against non-conference opponents and goes for No. 18 against Penn State.
24: Auburn's defense has allowed 24 first-quarter touchdowns in its last 68 games with zero first-quarter points allowed in 2022.
2,131: Tank Bigsby has 2,131 career rushing yards which ranks 17th on Auburn's all-time list.
--
Prediction
Auburn 24, Penn State 17
This game could have a say in how Auburn performs the rest of the season. A win puts the Tigers on pretty solid footing, and they could be 5-0 when they face Georgia in a few weeks. There’s a lot going Auburn’s way for this one — it’s a home game, it’s nationally televised and the Tigers have the advantage of the revenge factor. A few breaks need to go their way, but the Tigers play their best in big home games.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.