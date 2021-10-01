When: 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TV/radio: ESPN/FM-94.9
The line: LSU by 3½
Records: Auburn (3-1, 0-0 SEC), LSU (3-1, 1-0)
The series: LSU leads 31-23-1
--
Four-down territory
1. A better fit: Receivers coach Cornelius Williams was fired a day after Auburn’s close win over Georgia State last week. He coached just four games for the Tigers. Head coach Bryan Harsin promoted analyst Eric Kiesau, who was Harsin’s offensive coordinator at Boise State.
Auburn lost its top three receivers from last season and the passing offense is 73rd in the nation.
2. Hello, old friend: Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley came off the bench last week to lead the Tigers to a comeback win over Georgia State, but it’s unclear if he’s the starter this week. If he is the starter, he’ll face his old team. At LSU last season, Finley passed for 941 yards and five touchdowns in five games.
3. New streak: Last season’s Auburn-LSU game ended a 24-year streak. Since 1995 Auburn or LSU, or both, have been ranked when they face off. LSU (7-4-1) beat an 8-4 Auburn team that was on probation in 1995. Neither team was ranked when they played each other in 2020. Auburn is just inside the top 25 rankings this season at No. 23.
4. Seeing red: Auburn has been efficient in the red zone, scoring 93% of the time. Auburn has scored nine touchdowns in 14 opportunities (64%). Opponents are a bit better in the red zone, scoring seven touchdowns in 10 chances.
--
Key matchup
LSU WR Kayshon Boutte vs. Auburn secondary
Boutte is the guy Auburn has to stop. He’s got eight touchdowns already on 24 catches and averages almost 90 yards per game. Auburn opponents are averaging 180 passing yards a game, and the Tigers’ secondary has seven pass breakups.
--
Player of the week
Auburn DL T.D. Moultry
The defensive lineman has six tackles for loss, including three sacks, which is what he totaled his three previous years combined. LSU’s run game won’t stack up well with Auburn, so passing is essential. Moultry should have plenty of chances for more sacks Saturday.
--
By the numbers
3: Blocked kicks through four games for Auburn. The Tigers got a blocked field goal and punt against Alabama state, and returned a blocked punt for a touchdown last week against Georgia State.
5: Passes T.J. Finley completed in last weekend's game-winning drive of the nine he completed for the game. He had 64 of his 97 yards on that drive.
143: Passing yards last season for Finley in the Auburn-LSU game. He threw it for LSU in a 48-11 loss to Auburn and transferred to Auburn in the offseason.
--
Prediction
LSU 28, Auburn 17
The close win over Georgia State at home showed the Tigers have some issues to work out. Being on the road in a hostile LSU environment won’t help in that regard. Auburn’s quarterback situation is one of those issues. If Auburn can’t figure it out soon, it’s going to be a long season.
— Edwin Stanton
