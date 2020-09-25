When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Auburn
TV/radio: SEC Network/FM-94.9, AM-1340, FM-100.3, FM-98.3, FM-95.5
The line: Auburn by 7
2019 records: Kentucky (8-5, 3-5 SEC), Auburn (9-4, 5-3)
The series: Auburn leads 26-6-1
--
Four-down territory
1. Nix’s time to shine: Is it time for Bo Nix to make the next step, solidifying his place as one of the SEC’s top quarterbacks? Auburn hopes so. The Tigers are hoping the second-year quarterback can make significant strides under new offensive coordinator Chad Morris. Nix threw for 2,542 yards and combined for 23 total touchdowns in 2019.
2. Big year for linebackers?: Senior K.J. Britt headlines a strong linebackers group that includes senior Big Kat Bryant, sophomore Owen Pappoe and junior Zakoby McClain. Depth at the position took a hit when Chandler Wooten opted out due to COVID-19 in early August, so the Tigers may need a player or two to emerge. Auburn may be hoping to see redshirt freshman O.C. Brothers or freshman Wesley Steiner play well to make this unit better overall.
3. Williams looking to lead at wideout: Third-year receiver Seth Williams is expected to be Nix’s go-to target, coming off a season where he had 830 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Auburn hasn’t had a 1,000-yard receiver since 1999 and Williams, with a second-year quarterback like Nix, has a chance to potentially be the next one.
4. Running back by committee: Even with an offensive coordinator known for having pass-heavy offenses, Auburn certainly won’t abandon the running game. This year’s group will likely be led by junior Shaun Shivers, as well as sophomore D.J. Williams. Cartavious “Tank” Bigsby is an intriguing name to watch after garnering a lot of buzz as a recruit. Harold Joiner could also carve out a role among the group. The Tigers, who have leaned heavily on one player in the past (i.e. Kerryon Johnson), will likely split up the workload this fall.
--
Key matchup
Auburn offensive line vs. Kentucky defensive line
In the last few seasons, Auburn’s weak spot has been the offensive line, despite having talent at the position. This year, the Tigers are lacking experience. Junior center Nick Brahms is the only returning starter and also the only offensive lineman who has started a game for the Tigers. However, the Tigers are expecting players like tackle Brodarious Hamm, who stands at 6-foot-5 330 pounds, to play well enough to potentially mask some of the inexperience on the line. Kentucky lost players on the defensive line to graduation and the NFL, but still return talent, such as Quinton Bohanna, Kordell Looney and Phil Hoskins.
--
Player of the week
Bo Nix, QB
All eyes will be on Nix this season. Expectations are higher after he improved over the course of the season in 2019. Auburn, more than likely, is going to give chances for Nix to make big plays, whether it's with his arm or his legs, and the sophomore should have a big game.
--
By the numbers
10: Number of touchdowns by former Auburn running back Jatarvious Whitlow last season. Whitlow entered the transfer portal in February, one of the Tigers’ biggest losses over the offseason. He enrolled at Western Illinois at the end of August. Losing Whitlow was a blow to the Tigers’ young running back group.
30: The single-season touchdown pass record for Auburn, set by Cam Newton in 2010. Auburn is expected to throw the ball more this season under Morris and a more-experienced quarterback in Nix.
72: Percent of field goals kicker Anders Carlson made in 2019. Carlson, the younger brother of former Auburn kicker Daniel Carlson, was slightly better after making only 60 percent of his field goals in 2018, but will need to improve greatly if Auburn hopes to be successful in close games. With the way the Tigers schedule shapes up with all SEC games, Auburn will need Carlson to be accurate.
--
Prediction
Auburn 27, Kentucky 17
Auburn being only favored by seven is a tricky spot for the Tigers to be in week one against a solid Kentucky team. The Wildcats could very well keep it close for three quarters, but look for Auburn to make enough plays late to pull away and win by 10. Nix should have a good game to start and the defense is talented enough to keep Terry Wilson and the Wildcats out of the end zone.
— Michael Hebert
