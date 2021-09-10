When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Auburn
TV/radio: SEC Network/FM-94.9
The line: None
Records: Auburn (1-0), Alabama State (1-0)
The series: Auburn leads 1-0
--
Four-down territory
1. In-state flavor: Auburn is 97-52-2 against in-state opponents, including Alabama, UAB, Alabama A&M, Birmingham-Southern, Camp Sheridan, Marion Institute, Maxwell Field, Montgomery, North Alabama A.C., Samford and Spring Hill.
2. Ready for action? Cornerback Jaylin Simpson was injured against Akron and Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said this week he’s hopeful Simpson will be available against Alabama State. Harsin also said he’s hopeful defensive back Ladarius Tennison and receiver Tar’Varish Dawson Jr. will be available as well. Both were not available for the opener.
3. Move over dad: Quarterback Bo Nix threw for 275 yards last week against Akron to pass his father, Patrick (1992-95), on Auburn’s career passing list. Bo Nix has 5,232 yards to Patrick’s 4,957. Bo Nix is the seventh quarterback in Auburn history to top 5,000 career passing yards. "Our guys did a great job of getting open today," Bo Nix said. "Our coaches put us in a great situation to succeed. Our game plan was good for what they were doing on defense. As a team, I feel like the whole offense kind of contributed to that. It was definitely not just me."
4. Well on their way: It’s just one game and it was against Akron, but Auburn’s defense turned up the heat with seven QB sacks in the opener. Auburn tallied 26 last year. Auburn’s on the right track to exceed that number this season.
--
Key matchup
Auburn center Nick Brahms vs. ASU defensive lineman Christian Clark
Brahms is one of the most experienced Auburn linemen and a preseason All-SEC selection. Clark is 343 pounds and an All-SWAC preseason pick and a top leader on ASU's defense. Brahms and the Auburn line will have their hands full with Clark on Saturday.
--
Player of the week
Shaun Shivers, RB
He ran the ball twice and caught a pass last week, and scored two touchdowns. He proved to be a weapon with his explosive speed, and just might have earned some more playing time for Saturday.
--
By the numbers
619: Auburn leads the FBS in total offense after piling up 613 total yards against Akron. It’s the most total yards for Auburn since 633 against Kent State in 2019.
3: The Tigers are 3-0 all-time against members of the SWAC — 1-0 against Alabama State and 2-0 against Alabama A&M.
8: Auburn scored on its first eight possessions against Akron, including seven touchdown drives.
--
Prediction
Auburn 49, Alabama State 9
This one should be a repeat of last week’s game with Akron. These early season blowouts will serve Auburn well down the road with confidence, and it gives the Tigers multiple opportunities to mesh and clean up mistakes before conference play hits.
— Edwin Stanton
