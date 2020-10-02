When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Athens, Georgia
TV/radio: ESPN/FM-94.9
The line: Georgia by 6½
Records: Auburn (1-0), Georgia (1-0)
The series: Georgia leads 60-56-8
--
Four-down territory
1. Williams is the top receiver: Junior receiver Seth Williams inserted himself as one of the top players in Auburn’s offense in last week's 29-13 win over Kentucky. Williams hauled in two touchdown passes and finished with 112 receiving yards. He did most of his damage in the second half. Auburn will need another big game from Williams if the Tigers are to pull off a win at Georgia.
2. Nix the QB/punter?: Not only is Bo Nix key to Auburn’s success offensively, he might be key in special teams, too. Early in the third quarter, the sophomore stayed in the game on a fourth-and-8 from the Kentucky 41-yard line and punted. Auburn downed the ball at the 2. He finished with two punts for 77 yards. Coach Gus Malzahn wasn’t specific on whether that would be a recurring thing going forward. Oh, and Nix also threw for 233 yards and three touchdowns, so it doesn’t look like he’ll be out of a job if the whole punting thing doesn’t work out.
3. K.J. Britt, man in the middle: Senior linebacker K.J. Britt finished with a career-high 11 tackles with one for loss vs. Kentucky. Britt is definitely one of the anchors of the Auburn defense, a unit that allowed 145 rushing yards but forced three turnovers. Georgia's offense was shaky at times in last week's win over Arkansas, but is known for having great running backs.
4. Georgia's QB question: With Southern Cal transfer J.T. Daniels not cleared after offseason knee surgery, the Bulldogs went with redshirt sophomore Dwan Mathis last week. After Mathis struggled in the first half. Stetson Bennett came in and helped lead Georgia to a comfortable win, but the questions that surrounded a struggling offense last season remain.
--
Key matchup
Auburn receivers vs. Georgia secondary
Can Seth Williams have a repeat performance this week? Will Anthony Schwartz get a chance to show off his speed? Auburn’s receivers need to have a big game, but it certainly won’t be easy. Georgia has a number of playmakers in the secondary and it starts with senior safety Richard LeCounte, who had two interceptions at Arkansas.
--
Player of the week
Bo Nix, QB
Nix got off to a good start, and he can make a statement at Georgia. Of course, each year is different, but Nix found success late against Georgia last year in a 21-14 loss, finding the end zone through the air and on the ground and finishing with 245 passing yards.
--
By the numbers
84: Rushing yards gained by the Auburn offense against Georgia last season.
3: Yards per rush by Auburn vs. Kentucky last week. Sensing a bit of a theme here? The Tigers finished with 91 yards with Nix at a team-high 34.
2: Sacks by the Auburn defense vs. Kentucky. Senior defensive tackle Daquan Newkirk was disruptive in the backfield, finishing with six tackles and a sack. Linebacker Owen Pappoe got the other sack. Whichever quarterback Georgia puts out there, Auburn will need to bring the pressure.
--
Prediction
Georgia 24, Auburn 17
Georgia may not be one of the top teams in the country, but the Bulldogs are definitely one of the most talented. Even in a different environment with limited fans, this game has the chance to be the best out of all the games scheduled for Saturday. In the end, Georgia’s talent should be a bit better than Auburn’s as the Bulldogs will have enough success defensively and in the running game to keep the Tigers at bay.
— Michael Hebert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.