When: 6 p.m. Saturday
TV/radio: ESPN+, SEC Network+/SEC+/FM-94.9
Records: Samford (1-1), Auburn (2-0)
The series: Auburn leads 28-0-1
--
Four-down territory
1. No Southern hospitality: Auburn holds a 74-1-1 record against teams from the Southern Conference. The loss was a 19-14 decision against Wofford in 1950. The tie was against Samford in 1927. In 13 times the two teams have faced off in the near century since, Auburn has whipped up on Samford, outscoring the Bulldogs 362-49 with eight shutouts.
2. Perfect timing: No disrespect to Samford — OK, maybe a little — but the timing of Saturday’s matchup couldn’t come at a better time for Auburn. The cross-country trip to play Cal took a big toll on the Tigers — it showed on the field — and playing a sub-level team like Samford is just what they need. “It’s one of the tougher trips in college football to go play a game on the West Coast,” Auburn coach Hugh Freeze said. “That trip back was really hard. We rolled in here at 10 o’clock (Sunday). I don’t know if you can recover immediately in the next week after that.”
3. Calling the shots?: Freeze admitted he called a few offensive plays against Cal last week, but that doesn’t mean he’s taking over those duties. Freeze said he has faith in offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery, and it wasn’t the play-calling that was the issue. “We had a number of turnovers and penalties that got us behind the chains,” Freeze said. “When you turn the ball over four times and don’t get a lot of possessions in a game, it’s hard.” Auburn ran just 55 plays to Cal’s 78 and had the ball for just over 25 minutes.
4. Thorney start: Payton Thorne passed for just 94 yards last week and 141 in the opener. He did have two touchdown passes against Cal, which included a game-winning scoring drive. Still, there is much more work to be done in Auburn’s passing game. “We need Payton to play better,” Freeze said. “The last drive he played well, but prior to that some of his throws were inaccurate and he left the pocket early. We need more consistency for the whole game. That’s the challenge for us is to get him to that point.”
--
Key matchup
AU QB Payton Thorne vs. Samford QB Michael Hiers
Thorne has struggled to find his footing early in the season. That’s expected of a transfer player. He’s passed for 235 yards with three touchdowns and a 61% completion percentage. Hiers has played well through two games, throwing for nearly 700 yards with six touchdowns and a 71% completion percentage.
--
Player of the week
Eugene Asante, LB
The North Carolina transfer is starting to make an impact with Auburn. He’s got two sacks and leads the team with 18 tackles. He’s one of the leaders on this defense that’s playing sound, fundamental football early.
--
By the numbers
10: The 10 points scored by Cal tied for the fewest Auburn’s allowed to a Power 5 team since a 34-3 win against Arkansas in 2018.
31: Auburn has won 31 straight homecoming games.
250: Auburn’s rushed for more than 250 yards or more in five of its last seven games.
98: Auburn has a 98-54-2 mark against teams from the state of Alabama. Excluding the Crimson Tide, the Tigers are 38-17-1 against the rest of the state.
--
Prediction
Auburn 56, Samford 7
OK, so the offense didn’t look too good last week, but the defense has been a nice surprise. The defense will take care of itself against Samford, but the offense needs to take this opportunity to get a ton of points and build some confidence with quarterback Payton Thorne and the receivers.
