When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Records: Auburn (1-0), San Jose State (1-0)
TV/radio: ESPNU, SEC+/FM-94.9
The series: Auburn leads 2-0
--
Four-down territory
1. Who’s No. 1?: T.J. Finley (9-of-14, 117 yards) got the start at quarterback last week in the opener but Robby Ashford (4-of-9, 100 yards) saw significant playing time. Although Finley threw two interceptions, there is no quarterback controversy, and coach Bryan Harsin said he expects both will play against San Jose State. “Every opponent is different,” Harsin said. “We’re still working these guys to prepare them to play. Everybody feels if you have two guys playing then there is a quarterback controversy. I look at it as these guys are all football players and are here to play. If they are good enough to play we should find a role for them. Philosophically, ever since I’ve been an offensive coordinator, we always did that.”
2. Good to be back: Offensive lineman Brandon Council missed part of the 2021 season with a foot injury but did return for the Iron Bowl and the Birmingham Bowl before undergoing surgery. He missed spring drills but started the opener against Mercer. “I was very excited and happy to be back out there with the team again,” Council said. “It was a six-month recovery. It was brutal, but I got through it. It’s nothing but a mental game.” Council said he feels better and has noticed a difference in his performance and feels “faster off the ball.”
3. Team first: There were 61 players who saw action last week, which means several backups and third-stringers got to play. Not everyone got to play, and Harsin said the season plan isn’t about that. “It’s about being a team. I know we got guys who didn’t play and they are not happy, but we won the game. You have to pick your poison, is it going to be about me or about the team? (Today) it’s so much about me, me, me and if you don’t like it you leave. That’s a hard concept for me to grasp because I don’t think you can achieve what you want to with that model. But that’s the model we are battling. We don’t have the luxury to do that.”
4. Aye, captain: The Tigers unveiled a new look to their uniforms — for three players anyway. Linebackers Derick Hall, Owen Pappoe and tight end John Samuel Shenker sported a ‘C’ on the front of their jersey to signify their role as team captains. "That 'C' means a lot to me, and I'm sure it means a lot to my teammates because they voted me to have that 'C' on my chest,” Hall said. “I have to use that to my advantage and come to work every day and be consistent and show those guys I deserve to have that on my chest day in and day out.”
--
Key matchup
Auburn WR Ja’Varrius Johnson vs. SJSU DB Nehemiah Shelton
Johnson caught four passes, including one for 56 yards, for a career-high 117 total yards last week to lead the Tigers. Shelton is a second-team preseason All-Mountain West defensive player who was No. 3 in the nation with 1.4 pass deflections per game in 2021.
--
Player of the week
Tank Bigsby, RB
It would be hard for anyone to top a 147-yard performance, but when you’re Tank Bigsby and the opponent is San Jose State, there’s a better than average chance he can. Bigsby averaged 9 yards per carry with a long of 39 yards and had two touchdowns against Mercer.
--
By the numbers
6: Auburn hasn’t allowed a rushing touchdown in six straight games. Ole Miss had three rushing scores in 2021.
6: The Tigers’ run game netted 285 yards in their opener and lost just 6 yards, 5 from quarterback Robby Ashford and 1 from running back Jarquez Hunter.
10: Running back Tank Bigsby ran for 147 yards in his first game of season, which gives him 10 games with 100-plus yards.
15: Cam Riley’s 15 tackles last week was one more than he had all of last season as a reserve linebacker. He had nine tackles the year prior.
--
Prediction
Auburn 42, San Jose State 14
There were a few mistakes made in Auburn’s opener last week, but not enough to call it a disappointing day. The Tigers are finding out who they are and that may take another game — this game — to figure it out, but Tank Bigsby and the running game has the offense moving in the right direction. The verdict is still out on the defense, but a dominant effort against San Jose State would be a nice confidence booster.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.