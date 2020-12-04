When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Auburn
TV/radio: ESPN/FM-93.9
The line: Texas A&M by 7
Records: No. 5 Texas A&M (6-1), Auburn (5-3)
Series: Tied 5-5
--
Four-down territory
1. Ironed out: This year’s edition of the Iron Bowl didn’t exactly pan out the way Auburn might’ve hoped, especially after the Tigers upset Alabama in 2019. Alabama rolled in a 42-13 win. Sophomore quarterback Bo Nix struggled and finished with 238 passing yards and two interceptions. Defensively, the Tigers had no answer for the Alabama offense, particularly receiver DeVonta Smith, who had seven catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns.
2. Missed opportunities: Even though Auburn was outmatched in talent in the game with Alabama, the Tigers missed some opportunities that could’ve kept them in the game. For starters, the Tigers managed to pick up 347 total yards of offense, but had to settle for two field goals from Anders Carlson. The biggest missed opportunity came when the Tigers trailed 21-3 right before halftime. Nix tried to hit Seth Williams in stride for a sure touchdown, but Williams dropped the ball. Just another example of how the game went for Auburn.
3. Defense is solid, Alabama is just good: Prior to playing Alabama, Auburn’s defense was improving each week. But when you’re facing an offense as good as Alabama’s, the expectation is that the defense will give up some points. It’s hard to take away from Auburn’s defensive performance against the Crimson Tide in terms of how it stacks up with the rest of the SEC when Alabama puts up gaudy numbers against most, if not all of the SEC defenses. Zakoby McClain led the team with nine tackles, but the Tigers also gave up 445 total yards of offense.
4. Aggies eyeing strong finish: Up next for Auburn is a Texas A&M team on the outside looking in when it comes to making the playoffs, but eyeing its best finish under coach Jimbo Fisher and its best regular-season finish since the Aggies went 10-0-1 under R.C. Slocum in 1992. The Aggies beat LSU 20-7 last week, but had trouble moving the ball. Senior Kellen Mond was 11-for-34 for just 105 yards. A game at Auburn could be one of the Aggies’ toughest tests to date.
--
Key matchup
Auburn linebackers vs. Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller
Texas A&M might have struggled offensively as a unit against LSU, but running back Isaiah Spiller still managed to rush for 141 yards and a touchdown. Without senior K.J. Britt, who has been out indefinitely after having surgery on his thumb, the Tigers have had solid contributions from linebackers Zakoby McClain and Owen Pappoe. That unit will have to slow down Spiller, who has 784 yards and six touchdowns on the year.
--
Player of the week
Zakoby McClain, LB
There wasn’t much to write home about with Auburn’s defense from Alabama, but McClain was the Tigers’ best player defensively. He’ll be called on again to slow Spiller, who has been one of the best running backs in the SEC. Texas A&M doesn’t have the offensive firepower Alabama does, but the Aggies have shown that they’re capable, so Auburn needs a better defensive showing.
--
By the numbers
47: Percent of third downs converted by the Auburn offense in the loss to Alabama. The Tigers struggled to move the ball consistently.
2: Number of interceptions thrown by Nix at Alabama. Nix has been up and down this season. He’s thrown for 10 touchdowns, but also seven interceptions.
14: Number of teams in the country (including Auburn) that have both a fumble return and an interception return for a touchdown this season. Smoke Monday had a 100-yard interception return against Tennessee and Christian Tutt had a 20-yard fumble return against LSU.
--
Prediction
Texas A&M 24, Auburn 21
Auburn has a few injuries on offense, most notably freshman running back Tank Bigsby. Coach Gus Malzahn said Bigsby is not close to 100 percent after apparently suffering a hip injury against Tennessee. The Aggies have been good defensively, save games against Florida and Alabama.
— Michael Hebert
