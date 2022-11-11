When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Records: Texas A&M (3-6, 1-5 SEC), Auburn (3-6, 1-5)
TV/radio: SEC Network/FM-94.9
The series: Texas A&M leads 7-5
--
Four-down territory
1. In due time: John Cohen was introduced as the Auburn athletic director this week. The big question everyone wants answered is the timeline for hiring a head coach. Cohen indicated the process was a priority, but not a decision that will be made in haste. “This is a very, very long process,” Cohen said. “We're going to get there when we get there, and we're going to make the right decision.” Cohen said he has a checklist with about 60 items pertaining to the coach search.
2. Emotional week: Despite the overtime loss to Mississippi State last week, interim coach Carnell Williams was all smiles afterward. The Tigers dealt with losing their head coach while having to get ready to play the Bulldogs on the road. Auburn trailed 24-3, but rallied to take the lead before falling in overtime. “I’m proud of this team, I’m proud of this staff,” Williams said. “I’m happy with the way these kids competed. We got the loss, but with the way those kids fought, they are going to win in life.”
3. Living in the now: With all the talk about the future of Auburn football, Williams is content to shift all his attention on the here and now. There are already enough distractions to contend with, and the interim coach is hoping to steer the team away from that. “I know a lot of people are worried about what’s next and who the head coach is going to be. I’m not focused on that. I’m focused on these kids and pouring that energy into these kids’ lives,” Williams said. “I can’t think beyond this moment. I want to savor this moment and live in this moment because I never dreamed of anything like this.”
4. Big boost: Williams lamented that the Tigers’ game plan against Mississippi State wasn’t as good as it could have been due to the coaching turmoil. Emotions were all over the place and coaches were left scrambling to retain a sense of normalcy. Auburn still had 256 rushing yards, and came within an eyelash of beating Mississippi State. Auburn won’t be caught off guard this week, Williams said. “Offensively we are going to be a lot better. We have some time to truly have a whole week and watch Texas A&M on film and come up with a plan and attack those guys where we see fit.”
--
Key matchup
AU RB Tank Bigsby vs. A&M RB Devon Achane
These two backs haven’t been getting much attention because of their teams' poor overall records. Bigsby’s 676 yards and eight touchdowns leads Auburn. He’s also got 143 receiving yards. Achane is third in the SEC with 887 yards and has six touchdowns. He’s also a dangerous receiver with 36 catches for 196 yards and three scores.
--
Player of the week
Derick Hall, LB
This guy just won’t quit. The Auburn captain had eight tackles, including three for loss, with two sacks last week. He’s second on the team with 54 tackles and leads the Tigers with six sacks and 10 tackles for loss.
--
By the numbers
1: Auburn has just one home win against Texas A&M in five tries. The home victory was a 28-24 decision in 2018. Auburn has four of its five career wins over the Aggies in College Station.
10: Tank Bigsby has 2,614 career rushing yards, which ranks 10th all-time at Auburn. He has passed Onterio McCalebb (2,586) and next is Ronnie Brown (2,707).
60: John Samuel Shenker will play in his 60th game for Auburn, which sets the school record. He’s tied with T.D. Moultry (2017-21).
100: Robby Ashford ran for 108 yards last week, making him the first Auburn quarterback to rush for 100 yards in a game since Nick Marshall (100) at Mississippi State in 2014.
--
Prediction
Auburn 28, Texas A&M 21
Emotion carried Auburn last week, even though the end result was a loss. Auburn is looking for anything to hang its hat on, and the fight it displayed after being down 24-3 is something interim coach Carnell Williams can point to as a positive. Expect Auburn to play the same way at home against a Texas A&M team that’s also searching for something positive, and finding little.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.