When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Auburn
TV/radio: ESPN/SEC+/FM-94.9
The series: First meeting
--
Four-down territory
1. Big moment: The Hugh Freeze era is here and kicks off officially on Saturday. Auburn is the fifth head coaching stop for Freeze, who was at Liberty for four seasons and at Ole Miss for five seasons before that. Freeze has an 8-4 record in season openers and a 1-3 mark in his first game as head coach of a program. “I’ve got more family coming (to the game) than ever before,” Freeze said. “It’s going to be a magical experience in that stadium — provided we play well.”
2. Ease into it: Payton Thorne is the starting quarterback for the first game. It’s not the first start for the Michigan State transfer, but it’s his first start with his new team. In his previous 29 games with the Spartans (26 starts), Thorne had 49 touchdown passes with 6,494 yards. “I would like to start the game with some simple completions for him, but it’s harder to do with (UMass') trap coverage,” Freeze said. “He’s going to have to take what they give and throw what works against this scheme.”
3. Answer comes Saturday: The run game has a different feel this season. Tank Bigsby (970 yards) is in the NFL and Robby Ashford (707 rush yards) is the backup quarterback to Thorne to start the season. Jarquez Hunter is the leader now, and there are others ready to step up behind him. Still, Freeze said he has no idea how well Auburn will run the ball in the first game. “I don’t know. We will find out Saturday if we are an effective running team,” Freeze said. “Our running back room is solid from top to bottom and we will lean on them heavily.”
4. Doesn’t mean a thing: Jay Fair, Shane Hooks and Jyaire Shorter are listed as starters on the depth chart with Ja’Varrius Johnson, Camden Brown and Omari Kelly as backups. Freeze was asked about the receiver rotation and didn’t mince words. “I don’t know where that came from. I guess that’s from the SID world,” he said. “I don’t do depth charts. It’s really nonsense. I don’t care who runs out with the first group or the second group. They freely rotate, so it doesn’t matter.”
--
Key matchup
Auburn defensive backs vs. UMass WR George Johnson III
The Auburn secondary is stocked with experienced players in Jaylin Simpson, Zion Puckett, Nehemiah Pritchett and Keionte Scott. They get put to the test this season, and it starts with Johnson, an emerging star for the Minutemen. He had 424 yards last year and is a top target for the offense.
--
Player of the week
Payton Thorne, QB
The best thing Auburn can do is grow the confidence of the starting quarterback. Look for Auburn to give Thorne an abundance of opportunities to air the ball out and put him in situations for success. He’s got the know-how, he just needs time to grow in this new offense.
--
By the numbers
5: It might change, but Auburn has five opponents ranked in the top 25 (No. 1 Georgia, No. 4 Alabama, No. 5 LSU, No. 22 Ole Miss and No. 23 Texas A&M).
42: Last year, the Liberty Flames, coached by Freeze, defeated UMass 42-24 and netted 194 rushing yards and 259 passing yards.
104: Auburn has won 101 season openers and 104 home openers. The last season-opening loss was Clemson in 2016.
88,043: Jordan-Hare Stadium underwent some upgrades and added premium seating. Capacity is 88,043, an increase of 592.
--
Prediction
Auburn 45, UMass 10
The outcome will never be in question, but it’s going to be some interest with how Freeze’s offense looks with Auburn personnel. Freeze has success everywhere he goes. Will it continue at Auburn? The defense is going to have a new look, too, and there’s eagerness for folks on the Plains to see vast improvement in that area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.