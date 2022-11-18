When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Records: Western Kentucky (7-4), Auburn (4-6)
TV/radio: SEC Network/FM-94.9
The series: Auburn leads 2-0
--
Four-down territory
1. Familiar feeling: Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter each ran for 121 yards last week. It almost looked like another Auburn running back duo from years ago. “Those guys feed off each other. I know that feeling,” said interim Auburn coach Carnell Williams. In 2004, Williams and Ronnie Brown were a fearsome running back duo for Auburn. Williams ran for 1,165 yards with 12 touchdowns and Ronnie Brown ran for 913 yards and eight scores.
2. Old-school Auburn: Running the ball wasn’t an issue for Auburn last week (270 yards). Passing was abysmal (6-of-13 for 66 yards, one interception). Williams reiterated this week that the Tigers need to get back to what made Auburn competitive in the past — balance. “One of the greatest things about football is when your opponent noted that you’re running the ball and you still impose your will,” Williams said. “I’m fine with running the ball, but I know we have to do better because we will need our passing game down the stretch to win games.”
3. Turning the corner: Defense has been a touchy situation for Auburn. The Tigers allowed an average of 42 points over the last four games, but held Texas A&M to a mere 10 points and 215 total yards. That wasn’t unnoticed by Williams this week. “Playing the game of football is about confidence,” Williams said. “Now we should be even more prepared and know what to expect. It doesn’t guarantee anything, but I’m sure confident in that defense.”
4. Special memento: The win last week was big, not just because it ended a five-game losing streak. It was the first win for Williams as Auburn’s coach. Afterward, he tucked away the game ball to take it home. “The game ball, I’m keeping that one,” he said. “When I was a player I never kept any of my trophies. I gave all that to my mom and dad. I never put too much value on individual things. Having kids has changed that. They think those things are kind of cool.”
--
Key matchup
AU WR Ja’Varrius Johnson vs. WKU WR Malachi Corley
The Auburn passing game isn’t anything to write home about, but Johnson has been one of the leaders. His 444 yards and 24 receptions are team highs. Corley is clearly the Hilltoppers’ go-to receiver. His 955 yards and 70 receptions lead the team and his seven touchdowns are tied for the team lead.
--
Player of the week
Colby Wooden, DL
Wooden was the SEC defensive lineman of the week for his effort last week, which included a strip-sack. He’s got six sacks this season and is one of the leaders on an Auburn defense that’s turning the corner.
--
By the numbers
3: Kicker Alex McPherson got his first start last week and made the most of it with three field goals covering 54, 34 and 26 yards.
3: Jarquez Hunter’s 121 yards rushing vs. Texas A&M was the second-most of his career and his third career 100-yard game.
minus-10: Auburn is minus-10 in the turnover department. The Tigers have been intercepted 12 times and lost eight fumbles. The Auburn defense has three interceptions and recovered seven fumbles.
3,550: If you doubled Auburn QB Robby Ashford’s passing yards (1,434) through 10 games, Western Kentucky QB Austin Reed still has more (3,550 yards in 11 games).
--
Prediction
Auburn 24, Western Kentucky 17
It’s supposed to be a cupcake game for the Tigers before the real showdown next week with Alabama, but you can’t take anything for granted with Auburn this season. WKU has a pretty good offense that can sling the ball around the field. Auburn has to keep the intensity like it did last week, take care of the Hilltoppers and then it will be time to focus on the Iron Bowl.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.