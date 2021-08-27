Coach’s corner
Head coach: Bryan Harsin
Record: first year at Auburn, 76-24 in 8 seasons overall
Age: 44
Hometown: Boise, Idaho
Playing career: Boise State quarterback (1995-99)
Coordinators: Mike Bobo (offense), Derek Mason (defense)
--
Info booth
Location: Auburn
Home: Jordan-Hare Stadium (87,451 capacity, first game 1939)
All-time record: 782-450-47
Mascot: Aubie
Band: Auburn University Marching Band
Last conference title game appearance: 2017
Returning starters: 15 (8 offense, 7 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. Back in blue and orange: The Gus Bus has rolled on to Orlando and Harsin, a former Boise State player and coach, has taken over as Auburn’s head coach. The possibility of Gus Malzahn’s firing seem to loom over the program throughout the last year or two, so Auburn fans will be eager to see what the team looks like under Harsin. Even with a trip to Penn State, Auburn’s early schedule sets up favorably.
2. What’s next for Bo? Junior quarterback Bo Nix is one of the more scrutinized players in the Southeastern Conference. He followed an SEC freshman of the year season in 2019 with a disappointing sophomore year in which Auburn was 11th in the league in passing offense and ninth in total offense. The receiving corps is unproven and the offensive line has been hit or miss, but Auburn needs Nix to take advantage of his two seasons of experience.
3. Linebacker strength: Zakoby McClain nearly doubled his tackles total last year from 2019, to 113. And he once again had 5½ tackles for loss. Two-year starter Owen Pappoe had six tackles for loss last year. If Chandler Wooten settles in quickly after sitting out last year, the Auburn linebackers group could be one of the team’s steadiest.
4. Plenty left in the Tank: Though “Big Kat” Bryant transferred to Central Florida, the return of Smoke Monday and Tank Bigsby ensure some good nicknames will stay in the Auburn conversation. Bigsby rushed for 834 yards in 10 games last year and he also averaged 30 yards per kick return. Further growth from Bigsby might make him the Tigers’ best rushing threat since Kerryon Johnson.
--
Extra point
Auburn’s last appearance in the SEC championship game was in 2017, when Georgia beat the Tigers 28-7. If Auburn fails to win the West this year, it’ll be the Tigers’ first four-year stretch without a conference title game appearance since 2006-09.
--
Upset special
Cheer: Texas A&M. The Aggies enter the season on an eight-game winning streak and plan to contend for a playoff berth. It looks like the Tigers’ toughest road game.
Jeer: South Carolina. The Gamecocks won twice last year — against hapless Vanderbilt and Auburn. A week before playing rival Alabama, the Tigers can’t let that happen again.
--
Crystal ball
7-5: The ceiling is probably a couple wins higher, but we’ll be conservative in Harsin’s first season. On the plus side, top opponents Georgia and Alabama have to come to the Plains.
--
Did you know?
Auburn’s Sept. 18 game at Penn State will be the teams’ first regular-season meeting. Penn State beat Auburn 43-14 in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1, 1996. Auburn beat the Nittany Lions 13-9 in the Capital One Bowl exactly seven years later.
--
Quotebook
“I know that the microscope is a lot different at Auburn, but that was part of it, too. As a competitor, and I said this, this is why you come to Auburn. This is why you want to be in the SEC. You want to play against the best. You've got the best talent, not just in football, but in any sport, in the SEC.”
— Harsin
--
2020 results
(6-5, 6-4 SEC)
Kentucky; W, 29-13
at Georgia; L, 27-6
Arkansas; W, 30-28
at South Carolina; L, 30-22
at Ole Miss; W, 35-28
LSU; W, 48-11
Tennessee; W, 30-17
at Alabama; L, 42-13
Texas A&M; L, 31-20
at Mississippi State; W, 24-10
Outback Bowl (Tampa, Fla.)
vs. Northwestern; L, 35-19
--
2021 schedule
Sept. 4; Akron
Sept. 11; Alabama State
Sept. 18; at Penn State
Sept. 25; Georgia State
Oct. 2; at LSU
Oct. 9; Georgia
Oct. 16; at Arkansas
Oct. 30; Ole Miss
Nov. 6; at Texas A&M
Nov. 13; Mississippi State
Nov. 20; at South Carolina
Nov. 27; Alabama
--
— Craig Thomas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.