Coach’s corner
Head coach: Gus Malzahn
Age: 54
Record at school: 37-24
--
Breaking it down
Location: Auburn
Stadium: Jordan-Hare Stadium (87,451)
All-time record: 776-445-47
Mascot: Aubie
Last conference title game appearance: 2017
Returning starters: 12 (7 offense, 5 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. Nix no longer freshman: Whatever trepidation Auburn fans faced last year when a true freshman started at quarterback is over. Bo Nix is a sophomore. “A year ago to now is completely different,” coach Gus Malzahn said. “He has a much better understanding, not only of defenses but the college game. You can tell he’s more confident.” Nix is supposed to have someone else calling the plays this year. Former Arkansas head coach Chad Morris is Auburn’s new offensive coordinator. "Salute to Chad Morris," sophomore linebacker Owen Pappoe said. "We talk about it almost every day in the linebacker room. I can't really say too much about it, but you're going to see this season. It's going to be like a whole new Auburn offense. All the stuff he's brought in is ridiculous. They're looking really good out there."
2. Perhaps nation’s best: Auburn’s linebackers may not get the most attention of fans due to Nix, but they’re getting enough attention from big-time football minds. Auburn’s linebackers are rated among the best in the country, possibly No. 1. The Tigers have three of their four main linebackers returning. K.J. Britt was All-SEC last year. Zakoby McClain forced a team-high three fumbles. Poppoe, like Nix, started every game as a true freshman.
3. Line(s) in the sand: Up front, on both offense and defense, Auburn is almost as green as Jordan-Hare grass. Defensive end Big Kat Bryant returns and has to emerge as a consistent threat. Defensive tackle Tyrone Truesdell is back and needs to be better against the pass. On offense, only center Nick Brahms returns. The lines would have been an emphasis this spring, but the Tigers didn’t have spring practice.
4. Secondary concern: Auburn returns no starters in the secondary. Goodbye, top two tacklers, as in safeties Jeremiah Dinson and Daniel Thomas. See you later, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, a first-round NFL draft pick. Christian Tutt is the closest to being a returning starter, and he was Auburn’s nickelback.
--
Extra point
Receiver Anthony Schwartz is a world-class sprinter who set a world youth record with a 10.15-second 100-meter dash in 2017. In July 2018 at the IAAF U20 world championships, he won a silver medal in the 100 and was part of a gold-medal 400 relay.
--
Upset special
Cheer: LSU. LSU’s 23-20 win over Auburn was its closest margin in a championship season last year and was in Baton Rouge. Of course, Auburn made it that close with a late score.
Jeer: Kentucky. Surely Auburn wouldn’t be pondering the next week’s game at Georgia and allow poor Kentucky to pull a surprise? UK quarterback Joey Gatewood is an Auburn transfer, so he would be a little motivated, given he's eligible.
--
Crystal ball
8-3: Of course, if the loss number exceeds zero, the phrase “buyout” will suddenly re-enter the state’s lexicon, along with whatever number that Auburn fans will eventually decide they can’t afford.
--
Did you know?
Center Nick Brahms may play on the line, but his mind is often in the clouds. He’s majoring in professional flight management and a budding pilot, according to an April story in Forbes.
--
Quotebook
"I think it's a great opportunity to play 10 SEC games. We get to play South Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky, different teams from the East that we don't normally get to play. It's going to be a little unique, and we're going to have to go at it one week at a time and really focus in on our opponent. I think the biggest adjustment we're going to have to make is each week is going to be extremely important and more important than the last week."
— Nix
--
2019 results
(9-4, 5-3 SEC)
vs. Oregon; W, 27-21
Tulane; W, 24-6
Kent State; W, 55-16
at Texas A&M; W, 28-20
Miss. State; W, 56-23
at Florida; L, 24-13
at Arkansas; W, 51-10
at LSU; L, 23-20
Ole Miss; W, 20-14
Georgia; L, 21-14
Samford; W, 52-0
Alabama; W, 48-45
Outback Bowl
vs. Minnesota; L, 31-24
--
2020 schedule
Sept. 26; Kentucky
Oct. 3; at Georgia
Oct. 10; Arkansas
Oct. 17; at South Carolina
Oct. 24; at Ole Miss
Oct. 31; LSU
Nov. 14; at Miss. State
Nov. 21; Tennessee
Nov. 28; at Alabama
Dec. 5; Texas A&M
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.