Auburn's 2020 season ended with a 35-19 loss to Northwestern in the Citrus Bowl on Friday.
Offense — D-: Auburn showed some life with two field goals and a touchdown in the span of four drives spanning the end of the second quarter and start of the third to make it a one-score game, and freshman Elijah Canion's 57-yard touchdown catch was a highlight. But quarterback Bo Nix was inefficient, the running game was nonexistent without Tank Bigsby, and the offensive line struggled again.
Defense — F: Northwestern hadn't scored more than 28 points in a game since its opener against Maryland in October. Quarterback Peyton Ramsey had a career day with 341 total yards and four touchdowns. Auburn was without four starters, but still, that was not a good performance.
Special teams — A: Anders Carlson hit both field goals, and Oscar Chapman averaged 47.4 yards per punt and downed three inside the 20.
Coaching — D: A staff without a head coach (Kevin Steele was acting in place of Bryan Harsin) did what it could with the limited time and available players it had. Northwestern was just better prepared.
Overall — D: Auburn did show some fight at times despite going through weeks of turmoil and being undermanned. Give the players credit for that, at least.
— Josh Vitale
