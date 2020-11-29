TUSCALOOSA — Alabama entered the 2020 Iron Bowl as the better team on paper, and it showed why in Saturday's 42-13 victory over Auburn.
Offense — F: Auburn didn't score its first touchdown until late in the fourth quarter when it trailed by 36 points. It averaged just 4.3 yards per play. Bo Nix threw two interceptions. Seth Williams dropped what would have been a sure touchdown late in the first half.
Defense — F: You could argue that Kevin Steele's group deserves a slightly better grade for forcing a three-and-out on Alabama's first drive and two punts around halftime. But the Tigers couldn't stop Alabama quarterback Mac Jones from lighting them up for 302 yards passing and five touchdowns. Five of the Crimson Tide's six touchdowns came on plays of 20 yards or more.
Special teams — C: Anders Carlson made 2 of 3 field goals, but he probably shouldn't have been out there three times. Auburn needed touchdowns.
Coaching — F: Settling for field goals was not the move. The defense probably never had much of a chance to contain Alabama, but the offense needed a better game plan.
Overall — F: Gus Malzahn has been Auburn's coach for eight seasons. He has never won a road game at Alabama, Georgia at LSU.
— Josh Vitale
