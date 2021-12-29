No matter the weather over the next few months, the Auburn Tigers are due for a frosty offseason.
Tuesday's 17-13 loss to Houston in the Birmingham Bowl sentences the Tigers to a long winter and spring and summer to be chained to a five-game losing streak.
It's Auburn's longest season-ending skid in a mere 71 years, though the 1951 Tigers finished 0-10. These Tigers went 6-7.
Offense — F: Tank Bigsby was credible with 16 carries for 96 yards plus five catches for 68 yards. Everyone else? Anyone else?
Defense — C: The defense, after Auburn took a third-quarter lead, forced the Cougars into this on their next three drives: interception, turnover on downs, interception. Auburn's offense in reply: punt, punt, punt. Houston followed with its 80-yard go-ahead TD drive.
Special teams — C: Hello, post-Carlson era. With Anders Carlson hurt, Ben Patton was 2-for-3 on field goals, missing from 40 yards.
Coaching — F: Maybe someone in the NFL can coach Smoke Monday in how to not commit targeting. Maybe someone in Auburn can solve the Tigers' woes. Maybe.
Overall — D: For the Tigers, the Birmingham Bowl has one saving grace. An 11 a.m. Dec. 28 bowl game will be easily forgotten and overshadowed, Auburn hopes.
— A. Stacy Long
