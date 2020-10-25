Grading Auburn in its 35-28 win at Ole Miss on Saturday.
Offense — A: Gus Malzahn said Auburn would get back to running the ball against the league's worst rushing defense, and it did. Tank Bigsby's 129 yards on 24 carries led an attack that gained 224 yards on 47 carries and scored four touchdowns. And Bo Nix put together the best game of his career on the road, completing 23 of 30 attempts for 238 yards and the go-ahead 58-yard touchdown to Seth Williams.
Defense — B: Ole Miss piled up 444 yards and scored four touchdowns, as it does against just about everybody. But Auburn got the stop it needed to get the ball back for its go-ahead drive and kept the Rebels off the scoreboard in the final seconds.
Special teams — C: Bigsby's 100-yard kickoff return was called back on holding. Bill Taylor had two bad snaps, one on a punt and another that cost Auburn an extra point. Shaun Shivers nearly made a crucial mistake on a kickoff return.
Coaching — B: Time management before halftime was again a problem, and Auburn probably should have gone for it on fourth-and-1 early in the third quarter. But Chad Morris seemed to have a better offensive game plan this week and Kevin Steele made the necessary adjustments on defense.
Overall — B: Anytime you win, it's good. And Auburn should be able to take some momentum from it. But it will need to continue making improvements if it hopes to beat some of the better teams in the SEC.
— Josh Vitale
