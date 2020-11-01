Grading Auburn in its 48-11 home win over LSU on Saturday.
Offense — A: Everything went right. Bo Nix put together perhaps the best game of his career, completing 18 of 24 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns (including a 91-yarder to Anthony Schwartz) and rushing for 81 yards and a score. Running back Tank Bigsby rushed for 71 yards and two touchdowns.
Defense — A: Kevin Steele's group held LSU to just 347 yards and 11 points, had four sacks and forced three turnovers. Christian Tutt returned a fumble for a touchdown, and the other two — interceptions from Nehemiah Pritchett and Big Kat Bryant — led to offensive scores in short order.
Special teams — A: Place-kicker Anders Carlson made one of the biggest plays and it had nothing to do with his leg. His tackle of Trey Palmer on a second-quarter kickoff saved what would have surely been an LSU touchdown after Auburn went up 21-0.
Coaching — A: Steele's defense played its best game of the season. Chad Morris' offense was balanced and efficient as it has been all year. And coach Gus Malzahn got a much-needed win over a rival.
Overall — A: Regardless of how the defending national champions have been playing this season, Auburn should feel nothing but good about blowing them out heading into an open date.
— Josh Vitale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.