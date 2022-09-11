It wasn't the prettiest game ever, but it was a win for Auburn.
San Jose State made things interesting, especially when the Spartans took a lead in the first quarter and made it a one-score game in the fourth. The 24-16 win for the Tigers keeps them unbeaten going into a much tougher opponent in Penn State.
And San Jose State is probably content enough with a $1.85 million check.
Here's a look at Auburn's win:
Offense — C: If this was only the first half, it would be an F. But the offense made obvious adjustments at halftime and ran the ball at will. The Tigers had 210 total rushing yards, and the leading rusher was Robby Ashford with 61 yards. That's a balanced attack. Quarterback TJ Finley didn't have the flashiest passing game, but he didn't need to.
Defense — B: San Jose State scored 10 in the second quarter, but just six the rest of the game. While the Tigers' offense puttered, the defense kept them in the game. Kind of sad to say against San Jose State, but at least it manufactured a win.
Special teams — A: A 45-yard field goal. Oscar Chapman averaged 43.3 yards per punt. The biggest special teams play was recovering the onside kick when the Spartans got it to one score late in the game.
Coaching — D: A win is a win, sure. But this was no easy feat against a team that Auburn paid a lot of money to play. If Bryan Harsin's seat wasn't already hot enough, this game might have turned it up a notch. He needs a better showing against Penn State.
Overall — C: The Auburn defense played well overall, but the offense left a lot to be desired. The Tigers have much to clean up before hosting Penn State next week.
— Hayden Flatt
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.