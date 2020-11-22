AUBURN — After going 21 days between games, No. 21 Auburn returned to action Saturday with a 30-17 victory over Tennessee.
Offense — B: Auburn moved the ball well and hit some big plays — most notably Bo Nix's 54-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Schwartz — but red-zone woes loomed large. Nix threw an interception in the end zone, and the Tigers had to settle for two short field goals after 13-plus-play drives.
Defense — B: Kevin Steele's group bent a ton, especially early, but did not break. Smoke Monday's 100-yard interception return for a touchdown — on a drive where Tennessee could have taken the lead — proved the play of the game.
Special teams — A-: Anders Carlson hit all three of his field goals. Tennessee did have one long kick return, but T.D. Moultry also blew one up.
Coaching — B: Auburn didn't get off to the best start on either side of the ball, but the home team made the necessary adjustments.
Overall — B: A win is a win, and that is always good. But the Tigers are going to have to play much better than they did against Tennessee if they want to upset No. 1 Alabama in Tuscaloosa next weekend.
— Josh Vitale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.