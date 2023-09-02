Grading the Auburn Tigers in Saturday’s 59-14 win over the UMass Minutemen:
Offense –- B: An 11-play touchdown drive on the season’s opening possession showed promise. Or was that a sign of the quality of the opponent? Payton Thorne was efficient in his Plains debut, finishing 10-of-17 passing for 141 yards and a third-quarter touchdown. Robby Ashford, last year’s starting quarterback, ran for three touchdowns, all in the second quarter. Auburn totaled six rushing TDs for the first time since 2019 vs. Mississippi State. The Tigers had six players with at least 30 yards rushing and none over 64.
Defense — D: Giving up an eight-play, 89-yard touchdown drove on the season’s opening possession is not a promising sign. No matter the quality of the opponent. But it did take into the fourth quarter before the Minutemen doubled those yards. UMass’ Kay’Ron Adams eclipsed 100 yards rushing.
Special teams — B: Keionte Scott’s 56-yard punt return led to Ashford’s first TD run. Brian Battle’s lengthy return to open the game was also a highlight.
Coaching — C: Hugh Freeze’s long-awaited debut went as expected. He had hinted that both quarterbacks would be used, and they were. A third found the field in the fourth quarter. But maybe debuts can be deceiving. The last time Auburn scored 59 points in a season opener, it was also a coach’s debut. The Tigers beat Akron 60-10 way back in 2021. How did the Bryan Harsin era go?
Overall — C: UMass has been one of the weakest links in FBS. A season-opening leg-stretching beatdown doesn’t garner much as far as level of difficulty.
