Another Saturday, another blowout for the Auburn Tigers, who rolled as expected in a 62-0 win over Alabama State. The result followed a 50-point win over Akron and sets up a big game this week at Penn State.
Offense — A: The Tigers didn’t have gaudy passing numbers, but Jarquez Hunter and Tank Bigsby combined for nearly 270 rushing yards, and they weren’t alone. Auburn averaged nearly 10 yards per play. That’ll do.
Defense — A: Auburn completely shut down Alabama State’s running game. Ryan Nettles completed 19 of his 27 passes, but Roger McCreary returned an interception for a touchdown. Auburn also managed 11 tackles for loss, supporting evidence for the expected dominance up front.
Special teams — B: Quiet day with two field goals and seven extra points for Anders Carlson and only one punt by Oscar Chapman. No massive gains on punt returns.
Coaching — A: The main responsibility in a game like this against an overmatched opponent is to make sure players compete at a high level knowing they can win without doing so, and Auburn seemed to do that Saturday.
Overall — A: Auburn has faced admittedly far weaker competition than it will see next week at Penn State, but through two games the Tigers have given no reason for concern. The team looks ready to test itself against a good opponent on the road.
— Craig Thomas
