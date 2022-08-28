AUBURN — Allen Greene's sudden departure as athletic director is an ominous signal for a football coach who has already gone through a turbulent offseason.
Greene's resignation Friday, barely a week before the Tigers play their football opener, is an obvious distraction for football coach Bryan Harsin.
Harsin will enter his second season at Auburn when the Tigers host Mercer next weekend.
But he's already weathered a school investigation into his program and is considered to be fighting for his job this season.
Greene, in an Auburn release announcing his resignation, said he was leaving "in order to pursue other professional interests" that were not specified.
Marcy Girton, the athletic department's chief operating officer, takes over as acting athletic director.
"The decision to step away from Auburn athletics is not an easy one, but it is the right time for me to begin the next step in my professional journey," Greene said.
“I am very proud of the work that we have done together to move our athletics program forward."
Greene, who became Auburn's athletic director in January 2018, hired Harsin in December 2020 after Gus Malzahn was fired.
The Tigers passed over then-defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, though he was a popular choice among fans and boosters. Steele is now the defensive coordinator at Miami (Florida).
In Harsin's first year, the Tigers finished 6-7 and ended with a five-game losing streak.
Over the winter, after Auburn lost 18 players, including its big-name quarterback, and five assistant coaches, including three coordinators, the school launched an investigation into the program.
Harsin fired his offensive coordinator and had his defensive coordinator leave for Oklahoma State. A newly hired offensive coordinator left within weeks citing personal reasons.
In February, the school announced that Harsin would return for his second season.
At that point, then-Auburn president Jay Gogue said the school was "ready to help (Harsin) succeed as leader of our football program." He also decried unspecified “wild speculation” and misinformation surrounding Harsin.
Gogue had already announced his retirement at that point. Christopher Reeves was named Gogue's replacement that same month and took over in May.
Greene's resignation Friday led to criticism of Auburn from an unexpected direction.
Tennessee athletic director Danny White congratulated Greene in a Tweet “for getting the heck out of a crazy situation for greener pastures! I admire how you managed that chaos with class & integrity. Look forward to seeing your next chapter.”
Former Notre Dame and Duke AD Kevin White, Danny White's father, called Greene's announcement “terribly disturbing to say the very least, perhaps closer to utterly shameful” in a statement to The News & Observer in Raleigh.
“Allen is clearly a rock star leader within the broader college athletics landscape,” White said. “Therefore, this is clearly a death blow moment, as the greater enterprise of college athletics swirls via unprecedented chaos.”
Allen, a former Notre Dame baseball player, has worked with both of the Whites. Allen is a former athletic director at Buffalo, where he succeeded Danny White.
Greene was in the final year of a five-year contract that paid him $625,000 annually. It was set to expire Jan. 31, 2023.
Auburn made its first Final Four in men's basketball during Greene's tenure, and he signed coach Bruce Pearl to a new eight-year deal worth more than $50 million.
