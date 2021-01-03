No one can question Bo Nix's fight.
Auburn's sophomore quarterback got hurt during Friday's Citrus Bowl. Whether it was just cramps or something more is not clear, but he went to the ground after a fourth-quarter scramble and had to be looked at by the team's athletic training staff before coming off the field.
Shaun Shivers fumbled on the exchange from backup Cord Sandberg two plays later, and No. 14 Northwestern converted the turnover into another touchdown for a 22-point lead in what ended in a 35-19 victory.
No one would have blamed Nix for calling it a day at that point.
But for all his warts as a quarterback, that's one thing Nix has never done. Not in any of Auburn's nine losses the past two seasons, no matter how lopsided the score.
When the offense started its next drive after the Wildcats' touchdown, he was on the field leading it. He got sacked on the first play, then led a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive. He completed 4 of 8 passes for 66 yards.
That's admirable. The question is whether it can or will lead to him improving under a new coaching staff.
Nix was supposed to make that leap this season. He earned SEC freshman of the year honors after completing 57% of his passes for 195.5 yards per game, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2019. The addition of first-year offensive coordinator Chad Morris was supposed to take him higher.
Instead, Nix stayed largely the same player. He completed 60% of his passes for 214.6 yards per game. He threw fewer touchdowns (12) and more interceptions (seven). His biggest leap came as a rusher, where he went from 313 yards and six scores to 388 and seven despite playing two fewer games.
Against Northwestern, Nix passed for 292 yards and a touchdown, which came on an impressive 57-yard catch and run from freshman Elijah Canion. But he was only 25-of-42, his fifth game this season completing less than 60% of his passes. He spent much of Friday's game scrambling from pressure behind an offensive line that continues to struggle.
Bryan Harsin, named Auburn's head coach on Dec. 22, watched the performance from a box in Orlando's Camping World Stadium. His tenure truly began when the Citrus Bowl ended.
He spoke during the ABC telecast about the work that needs to be done. Much of it is obvious: hiring a staff, completing the 2021 recruiting class and establishing the culture he wants in his program.
But getting more out of Nix — if that is possible — needs to be a priority, too. And Harsin does have a track record of success coaching quarterbacks, most notably Kellen Moore (at least 64% completion, 3,480 passing yards and 25 touchdowns every year he played for Harsin) and Brett Rypien (who went from Mountain West freshman of the year in 2015 to offensive player of the year in 2018).
But there have been others, too. In 2005, the season before Harsin became Boise State's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Jared Zabransky completed 59% of his passes, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions as a junior. In 2006, those numbers improved to 66, 23 and eight, respectively.
Grant Hedrick completed 69% for 1,825 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2013. When Harsin returned as head coach, Hedrick improved to almost 71%, 3,696 yards and 23 scores.
Maybe Nix will be next on that list. At the very least, he's not going to stop fighting.
