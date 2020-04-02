Note: This is the time of year when we are usually offering feature stories on the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame’s next inductees. Since there is no induction this year, we will look back at some of the more notable inductees over the years.
Not every athlete has the opportunity to play for a great coach.
Decatur’s Bobby Freeman got to play for four great coaches. He played quarterback at Decatur for H.L. “Shorty” Ogle. His coach at Auburn was Ralph “Shug” Jordan. In the NFL, he played for Paul Brown in Cleveland and Vince Lombardi in Green Bay.
“I’ve had a lot of success in my life and it wouldn’t be possible without the help I’ve had along the way from people like Coach Ogle, Coach Jordan, Brown and Lombardi,” Freeman once said. “I just feel honored to have played for them.”
Freeman was inducted into the first class of the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame in 1989.
Growing up in a family with four boys, athletics was always important. Freeman was considered one of the best athletes in his age group growing up. It wasn’t until a meeting with Ogle, that Freeman understood how special he really was.
“He looked me in the eye and told me I had the opportunity to do some special things in athletics that not everybody gets to do,” Freeman said. “He said I needed to work hard and apply myself.”
Freeman did, and the results showed. He became a star quarterback in Ogle’s T-formation offense. The Red Raiders went undefeated in 1948 and 1949.
Colleges across the South recruited Freeman to play football. The St. Louis Cardinals tried to persuade Freeman to play pro baseball.
“There were good Auburn people in Decatur, and there were good Alabama people in Decatur,” Freeman said. “I couldn’t walk down the sidewalk without somebody telling me I needed to go to Auburn or I needed to go to Alabama.”
Freeman ended up picking Auburn football over Alabama, Georgia Tech and pro baseball. His arrival at Auburn in 1951 coincided with the beginning of the Jordan coaching era on The Plains. Auburn had gone 0-10 in 1950 with seven shutouts.
Freshmen were eligible to play with the varsity in the early 1950s. The first time Freeman touched the football in a game during his first season he ran 79 yards for a touchdown vs. Wofford.
In 1953, Freeman was at quarterback. The Tigers played with two offensive units. Freeman’s was called Y. Vince Dooley was the quarterback for the X unit. Dooley’s X unit took a more conservative approach. Freeman’s Y unit was a little more wide open for the era.
During the 1953 season, Auburn beat Georgia for the first time since 1942. Freeman’s 95-yard punt return for a touchdown sparked the Tigers to the 39-18 victory. Auburn finished the season at 7-3-1.
The 1954 season opened with Auburn beating Chattanooga, 45-0. The Tigers then lost three consecutive road games at Florida, Kentucky and Georgia Tech by a combined 20 points. Auburn rallied to win its next seven games, including a 33-13 Gator Bowl victory over Baylor, to finish 8-3.
The next team for Freeman would be in the Army. He spent two years at Fort Jackson in South Carolina playing for the 101st Airborne football team.
Freeman joined the powerhouse Cleveland Browns in the NFL in 1957. Paul Brown was the head coach, owner and namesake of the franchise. In two seasons, Freeman starred in the defensive backfield with three pass interceptions.
Following that season, the Browns had a multi-player trade with the Green Bay Packers that included Freeman. It was 1959 and Lombardi’s first season as head coach. The Packers went 7-5. Freeman tied for the team lead with two interceptions.
During camp before the 1960 season, the Packers traded Freeman to the Eagles. The story goes that Freeman was so upset over the trade that he told Lombardi that he would see him in the NFL championship game.
Freeman was a prophet. The Packers and Eagles played for the league championship in Philadelphia at Franklin Field that December. A late touchdown gave the Eagles a 17-13 victory. It was the only NFL championship game that a Lombardi team would ever lose.
After two more seasons in the NFL, Freeman retired and returned to Alabama. He joined Jordan’s coaching staff in 1964 and stayed through 1973. He was the offensive coordinator during the Pat Sullivan era when the quarterback won the Heisman Trophy.
Freeman died in 2003 at the age of 71.
