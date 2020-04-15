AUBURN — Looking back on it now, Bo Nix is glad he spent so much time in Chad Morris’ office during the first few weeks after the former Arkansas head coach joined Auburn’s staff.
It allowed the first-year Auburn offensive coordinator and second-year Auburn quarterback to get on the same page and understand what the other is thinking. Morris was able to begin implementing the routes and passing concepts he plans to add to the offense.
That head start has proven valuable, because neither has such time now.
Because the coronavirus pandemic has closed campus, rather than install the offense in meeting rooms and on the field, they’re doing so during four hours of Zoom meetings per week.
The Tigers won't be able to get on the field together until June 1 at the earliest, according to the latest SEC guidelines.
"Obviously, not having spring, not having an extra set of practices, especially after a year of playing, I mean, that kind of hurts," Nix said on a Zoom conference with reporters Thursday.
“You’re used to each spring working out with the guys and being in the same city with them throughout the whole semester. Once something like this happens, it just kind of shocks everybody.”
The offense meets virtually with Morris on Mondays and Wednesdays, and Morris meets with quarterbacks for a position meeting on Thursdays.
Four hours isn’t nearly as much time as they would have gotten on campus, but so far, Nix said, those meetings have gone off without a hitch. The biggest challenge is not having practices to enforce what they're learning.
“Being coached on the field is really important,” Nix said. “We would have had great learning moments and great teaching moments where he can tell me exactly what he wanted on a certain play and a specific look. And maybe as we got going through the spring, different checks that the quarterback should be making and stuff like that. So you can't replace experience. You can't replace repetition. So just without that, we'll be just a few steps behind.”
Fortunately, Nix did get in some time on the field before sports around the country were put on pause March 11. Rather than head to Panama City Beach or Mexico for some spring break fun, Auburn’s quarterback headed out west to Dana Point, California, to work out with private coach Jordan Palmer, who once trained former Tigers starter Jarrett Stidham.
There, Nix threw with a group of quarterbacks that included New York Jets starter Sam Darnold and Heisman Trophy-winning LSU standout Joe Burrow.
“He's been one of the guys that has trained me and here, recently, after he coached me at The Opening. And so usually I just go out there for guidance and advice from him because obviously he's trained many good ones,” Nix said of Palmer. “You can learn so much from them and you can soak up so much knowledge from them and how they play the game and just how to go about playing quarterback on a level like that.”
But while Nix is at his family's new home in Phenix City (his family recently moved there from Pinson), he is certainly not alone. He’s got a former Auburn quarterback and longtime high school coach, Patrick, for a father; and a 2022 quarterback prospect, Caleb, for a brother.
They’ve searched Phenix City for every patch of grass there is to throw on. They don't have teammates to throw to, so they’ve been taking turns playing receiver for one another.
They are doing a lot more than playing catch. Nix doesn’t like going out there “just to throw.” He goes into all those sessions with a plan based on what Morris installed during their last meeting — usually a few scripted plays he can practice running like he would if he was at Auburn.
“If I’m going out there, I’m going to get better at something,” Nix said. “I’ll go out there and call the play in my head and know where the guys would be; kind of have a spring practice by myself, because I can’t be around the guys. Obviously, with install meetings each week, we’re continuing to learn more and more about the offense and continuing to put it together. I can go out there and put certain people in spots and throw it to them and treat it like our offense.”
Morris' offense, Nix said, is "similar but different" to the one Malzahn called the plays for last year when Nix was a freshman. It's well-documented that the systems have the same base. Morris learned the hurry-up, no-huddle spread attack from Malzahn when both were high school coaches in the early 2000s.
"But at the end of the day, each offensive coordinator has something different up his sleeve," Nix said. A lot of the new elements Morris is expected to bring are in the passing game. Learning those concepts and terminology remotely is a challenge, but one Nix is trying to embrace.
He’s using the extra time he has now to evaluate his play from last season and study the play of other quarterbacks from around the SEC over the past few seasons in order to see “the kind of success they had and how they had it.”
“I think it's important, without having a spring practice, to watch as much video as you can, kind of to get those mental reps without having practice,” Nix said.
“The fact there's a year under Bo's belt of experience in our league — I think that helps, too,” Malzahn said. “Especially with the grind of our schedule that he went through. He experienced a little bit of everything — ups and downs and in-betweens and great defense after great defense. So, I think that definitely is good for us having Bo returning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.