AUBURN — If you’re looking for ways to stay in shape during this coronavirus pandemic, Auburn strength and conditioning coach Ryan Russell might be able to help.
He's spending most of his time at home these days, rather than in the football team’s weight room. He’s going for bike rides every morning and doing interval running every evening for 30 minutes — run for 1 to 2 minutes, then walk for 1 to 2 minutes continuously.
Want to intensify your push-up routine? Russell said change the tempo — control your descent to a 5-second count, then explode back to the top. Want to increase burn while doing lunges? Drop your knee toward the ground so your back shin is parallel to the ground and hold it for about 30 seconds.
“Break a sweat every day,” Russell said Tuesday. “Really, during this time, it's just about staying active and enjoying time with the family and all those sorts of things that can go a long way.”
Russell has spent the better part of the last eight years at Auburn working directly with players, in the weight room and on the field for conditioning drills.
But Auburn’s campus is effectively closed and the SEC has suspended all in-person athletic practices or meetings through the end of May. Tigers football players are at home.
Russell and his staff have had to figure out how to send that work to them. And they're not just focused on the physical.
“We’re in unprecedented times right now, and things are a little different,” Russell said. “But as they always say — and I’m a firm believer in this — the great ones adjust.”
On March 5, the football team held a meeting led by athletic trainer Robbie Stewart. He told players what he knew about COVID-19, where some of the hot spots were at that time and why they all needed to be careful. Russell responded to that meeting by putting together a three-day training program that players could do from home.
That initial program Russell handed out is still the basis of what players are doing now. Every Monday, he sends out two new workout regimens through the Teamwork athlete management app: one for players who do have access to weights or a gym (about 25-30%) and one for players who don’t.
The plan for players who don’t have free weights consists of a lot of body weight exercises such as pushups and chin-ups.
“Our foundational-level program, which is our ‘stage zero’ program, is built around mastering your own body weight,” Russell said. “So those movements are always in our program, whether it be inverted rows, different push-up variations — now, we do externally load them with weight vests and chains and things of that nature, but overall, those movements are always in our program in some capacity.”
Both plans emphasize speed work and conditioning. That’s the easiest thing to do at home, Russell said.
“That’s the No. 1 biomotor quality that they’re going to lose anyway, first, is that speed if they don’t continue to run fast and change directions and do all their plyometrics,” he said. “And believe it or not, if they’re doing that stuff three days a week like we’ve prescribed, they’re not going to be as bad off when they get back as they could’ve been.”
Perhaps the most difficult thing for Russell and his staff is keeping players on top of their diets. Auburn has a staff of dietitians on campus and a Wellness Kitchen that caters to all their needs. Russell said they have been able to send care packages of supplements to players.
The SEC is allowing teams to hold four hours of virtual meetings with teams per week to watch film or install a playbook, but it is not allowing them to require or observe any workouts.
Team leaders have started text chains to communicate with and motivate teammates. Players have come up with different ways to work out on their own.
“We’ll get texts and calls and questions asked about the training sessions and what else they can do,” Russell said. “They’re looking for ways to do things with their specific situations. And that’s what’s been challenging, too — or, actually not challenging, but kind of cool on my end — is helping these guys through their individual situations.”
That speaks to the other part of Russell’s job: the mental well-being of players. They spend most of the academic year training, practicing, eating, living and spending basically all of their time with teammates.
The physical will work itself out, even if it all has to be done outside the weight room for another two months or even three. The players who make an impact for the Tigers and at the next level are the ones “who are able to get their mind right and think right.”
In a time like this one, that’s maybe even more important than a strength and conditioning program.
“There has to be a fine balance,” Russell said. “If it's totally who you are, you're really struggling right now, right? It's a good time to think about when this game is all over, what are you going to do? I think this is a good time, and I've been talking about that with them when I call to check up on them and just making sure because they have to have a plan in place, some other interests and understand their whole identity is not tied to this game.
“That’s what really separates the guys, the athletes that I’ve worked with through the years, is just the mental game, the state of their mind, how they’re able to approach things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.