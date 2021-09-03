AUBURN — On a season-opening depth chart in which there were very few surprises, it makes sense that the most unexpected player to make the first-team list is at the position with Auburn's biggest question mark.
And it makes sense that the "surprise" is a familiar name for Auburn fans.
Senior Shedrick Jackson, who has 10 career catches for 130 yards, is a starting receiver. He's joined by Georgia transfer Demetris Robertson and sophomore Ja'Varrius Johnson, both of whom were projected to be atop of the depth chart and both of whom will be returning kicks.
The greatest unknown entering 2021 is who will be Bo Nix's primary target. Auburn's three leading receivers from last season left for the NFL. The good news about playing Akron and Alabama State to start the year is that Auburn should be able to experiment with personnel. Expect a revolving door Saturday.
"We're going to have to move guys around," coach Bryan Harsin said. "It's not just like one guy's going to play one position, and that's not how we operate our offense anyhow. You should be multiple. You should be the type of player at the wide receiver position that we can move and utilize in different spots."
Harsin has shown a penchant for preferring guys with experience. The two-deep included just one freshman. It was also evident in his choice of Jackson, a three-year role player who started five games in 2019.
Jackson was injured when Harsin arrived at Auburn. The receiver was out for most of spring. But once he got back into the swing of things, Harsin was instantly impressed.
"The guy's very sharp, very focused, very diligent about how he goes about his process day in and day out," Harsin said. "And so it was just a matter of time before we got him out there. He was going to emerge as one of our better guys and more consistent players. We've seen that. Fully expect him to go out there this week and practice that way, and then perform that way because he's been very consistent from that standpoint."
The most compelling option among the three starters on paper is still Robertson. He was a five-star recruit coming out of high school started his college career with a breakout freshman season at Cal. But after he transferred to Georgia, he didn't put up the same numbers.
Whether he can return to form as an elite leading receiver remains to be seen, but his 99 career receptions are still valuable considering the rest of the team's returning receivers have a combined 23 career catches.
"He’s done a heck of a job at just catching on to what we’re doing. He’s very bright," Harsin said. "We can use him in different positions. That was one of the concerns always with a new player: Is he going to just have to learn one position and really lock into that, or is he going to understand the system a little bit better so we can do more things with him? I think he’s done that."
