AUBURN — JaTarvious Whitlow buried his head into the turf at Jordan-Hare Stadium. He shouted at himself in frustration as he came to the home sideline. He flung himself onto the bench and pounded his fists against his knees.
The sophomore running back fumbled two plays after Jaylen Waddle’s 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Safety Xavier McKinney forced the ball out after a 5-yard gain, and linebacker Christian Harris recovered. Alabama’s offense turned that turnover into a touchdown four plays later, with a 3-yard pass from Mac Jones to Henry Ruggs III for a 24-17 Iron Bowl lead.
Pamela Whitlow Holloway spent the latter part of that sequence watching her son on the bench. Holloway was more nervous than at any time during a game since her son began playing football at age 4. It was the first time since Whitlow had knee surgery on Oct. 8 that he really felt fresh, the stakes were high, the atmosphere was electric, and the game was back and forth.
The fumble — his first since Week 2 against Tulane — didn’t help.
“JaTarvious, when he messes up — I know you’ve probably watched games and seen it — he beats himself up the most,” Holloway said. “He was so emotional. He beat himself up so bad.”
Gus Malzahn could have gone away from Whitlow in that moment. Ball security is one of the things the head coach harps on most. Auburn has other running backs: D.J. Williams, Shaun Shivers, Kam Martin.
But Malzahn didn’t lose faith in Whitlow. Holloway watched the head coach walk over to him on the sideline to offer words of encouragement. She watched running backs coach Cadillac Williams put his arm around him. She watched Martin sit next to him on the bench and stay in his ear throughout the Crimson Tide’s touchdown drive, even as he fumed about his mistake.
“This is football. Everybody fumbles, everybody drops passes, everybody messes up,” Holloway said. “They all came up to him like, ‘Boobee, let’s go, man. Forget that, let go.’ You know, I’m right there on the field, so I’m reading their lips and everything. They were like, ‘Let’s go. There’s still a whole game. Let’s go. Shake that off.’ That’s what boosted him up. When he makes a mistake, it’s on. I get excited.’”
What he did was reward that faith. At the time of his fumble, Whitlow had carried five times for 33 yards and caught one pass for 12 yards. He finished the game with 16 carries for 114 of the team's 181 rushing yards and two catches for 29 yards.
Whitlow didn’t make any huge plays in a memorable 48-45 victory over Alabama that was full of them, but he made a lot of the little ones that Auburn might not have won without.
“There were some tough runs,” Malzahn said, “some really tough runs.”
Whitlow didn’t play on the offense’s first drive after his fumble — D.J. Williams handled that one and carried three time for 8 yards — but he was back in the game for the final drive of the first half, which started on Auburn’s 35-yard line with 33 seconds left in the second quarter and the home team trailing by a touchdown.
On third-and-10 from the Tigers’ 49-yard line, Malzahn dialed up a quick screen to the running back, who turned it into a 17-yard gain to the 34-yard line — just inside placekicker Anders Carlson’s range. Carlson converted the field goal that Malzahn said turned out to be the difference in the 48-45 win.
Whitlow helped set up another Carlson field goal in the third quarter with a 36-yard run.
In the fourth, he carried five times for 14 yards on the drive that ended with Shivers’ game-winning touchdown run. Whitlow was the Wildcat quarterback on that play.
And when the Tigers got the ball back, up three, with 2:00 remaining, it was Whitlow who carried three times for 6 yards before the fourth-down substitution penalty on the Crimson Tide that effectively ended the game.
“That’s what he does. That’s what Boobee does,” Shivers said. “That’s Boobee being Boobee — a great running back.”
Whitlow was far from perfect Saturday, even aside from the fumble. He dropped a wide-open slant pass on third-and-4 that would have moved the chains. He got involved in a shoving match with a pair of Alabama players that resulted in offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.
But there’s a reason Whitlow has 68 more carries than every other running back on the roster despite missing two games due to the knee injury he suffered against Florida. Five of the running back’s 18 touches went for more than 10 yards against the Crimson Tide. The Tigers scored on four of those five drives.
Whitlow leads Auburn with 739 rushing yards and nine touchdowns this season. He’s probably going to fall short of being a 1,000-yard rusher for the second straight year, but he is the first player to lead the Tigers in rushing in back-to-back campaigns since Tre Mason did it in 2012 and 2013.
And he wasn’t the only player Malzahn showed that trust in during the Iron Bowl. Carlson had missed six straight field goals of 40 or more yards before he was asked to attempt four of them against Alabama, and the sophomore made them all. Sal Cannella had caught only eight passes all season before Malzahn called his number in the red zone, where he caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Bo Nix. The play Shivers scored his touchdown on was meant for Anthony Schwartz, but the wide receiver was hurt on the first play Saturday.
All that trust paid off in Auburn’s Iron Bowl victory. But don’t think that Whitlow’s fumble went unpunished — his mom still came to collect the 10 push-ups he owed her.
“I did it with him. I was still so proud of him. He played a good game. He did. He really worked hard,” Holloway said. “We did the push-ups together.”
