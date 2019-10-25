AUBURN — One of the first things Jeremiah Dinson usually does to start getting ready for Auburn’s next opponent is watch film from last year’s game. He’s looking to see whether the offense is doing any of the same things or has any of the same tendencies.
But the senior safety hasn’t bothered to go back and re-watch Auburn’s 22-21 loss to LSU on Sept. 15 of last season. There’s no point.
“I look at 9 (Joe Burrow) this year, and he’s a totally different quarterback. Totally different. He looks poised. He’s smart,” Dinson said Tuesday ahead of No. 10 Auburn’s trip to face No. 3 LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS).
“He always could throw the ball; I knew he could always throw the ball. But it’s crazy, man, that they look like a totally different offense.”
That’s because LSU has a totally different offense. It’s not the same grind-it-out, pro-style, run-first attack that kept the program stuck in the dark ages of college football for most of this decade. It’s an up-tempo, pass-heavy, four- and five-wide spread offense put together in large part by passing game coordinator Joe Brady, a 30-year-old coach who came to Baton Rouge this year after two seasons as an analyst on Sean Payton’s New Orleans Saints staff.
The difference is incredible. In 13 games last season, LSU averaged 402.1 yards per game (69th nationally), 5.5 yards per play (84th) and 32.4 points per game (38th). It totaled 55 plays of 20 or more yards (83rd). Burrow, the transfer quarterback from Ohio State, completed 57.8 percent of his throws for 2,894 yards and 16 touchdowns for the nation’s 67th-ranked passing attack.
Through seven games, LSU is averaging 539.9 yards per game (third), 7.9 yards per play (second) and 50.1 points per game (second). It already has 50 plays of 20 or more yards (fourth). Burrow is a Heisman Trophy frontrunner, completing 79.4 percent of his throws for 2,484 yards and 29 touchdowns (already a single-season program record) for the nation’s second-best passing attack.
“It looks like a video game when you watch them on film,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said.
It should be by far the biggest challenge Auburn’s defense has faced so far this season, especially when you consider that it will happen at a place, Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, where the program has lost nine consecutive games dating back to 1999. Kevin Steele’s group ranks as one of the best scoring and rushing defenses in the country, but it has been vulnerable through the air.
“Vulnerable” doesn’t mean “bad.” Auburn ranks 23rd nationally allowing opponents to complete only 55.2 percent of their passes and 17th limiting them to just 6 yards per attempt. A Marlon Davidson- and Derrick Brown-led pass rush that has 20 sacks through seven games has helped, as has excellent (for the most part) open-field tackling from the linebackers and defensive backs behind them.
But opponents have found room to move the ball against an experienced Auburn secondary manned by Noah Igbinoghene, Javaris Davis and Roger McCreary at corner; Christian Tutt at nickel; and Dinson, Daniel Thomas, Smoke Monday and Jamien Sherwood at safety.
The Tigers are allowing 224.7 passing yards per game, which ranks 68th nationally. Look only at games against SEC opponents, and that number jumps to 249.8 yards per game, which ranks 81st. And that doesn’t even include probably the best quarterback they’ve faced so far, Oregon’s Justin Herbert, who completed 28 of 37 attempts for 242 yards and a touchdown in a Week 1 loss.
Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond, Mississippi State’s Garrett Shrader, Florida’s Kyle Trask and Emory Jones, and Arkansas’ Ben Hicks combined to complete 87 of 151 passes (57.6 percent) for 999 yards (6.6 per attempt) against the Tigers. They threw seven touchdowns to just one interception, which Hicks coughed up last week in Fayetteville. The two interceptions Auburn tallied in that game (the other came on a fake punt) were the team’s first since Week 2 against Tulane.
Auburn hasn’t allowed much deep (those teams completed just 2 of 11 throws of 20 or more yards for 56 yards, one touchdown and one interception, according to SEC StatCat) but there has been room to work in the short and intermediate ranges — those quarterbacks listed above completed 60 of 106 attempts between 0 and 19 yards for 800 yards and six touchdowns (to zero interceptions).
And slowing Burrow will be a completely different type of challenge. His efficiency has been remarkable. Even if you take out games against non-Power 5 opponents Georgia Southern, Northwestern State and Utah State, the junior still completed 102 of 129 passes (79.1 percent) for 1,489 yards (372.3 per game) and 17 touchdowns (to just one interception) in wins over Texas, Vanderbilt, Florida and Mississippi State.
And while all the talk this season has been about the Burrow-led air attack, LSU can still run the ball — junior Clyde Edwards-Helaire has averaged 6.2 yards per carry on his way to 547 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
“It’s a big challenge, I can say that,” Davidson said. “I’ll take my guys over anybody because I know we put in the work beside each other every day, but that’s a great football team. ”
Davidson and his defensive line mates — Derrick Brown, Big Kat Bryant and hopefully Nick Coe, who was held out of last week’s game at Arkansas but is “fixin’ to turn it on” — might have to play a big part in slowing Burrow.
