NASHVILLE — Jamal Johnson broke out of a scoring drought with 19 points Tuesday, helping Auburn take a 73-67 victory over Vanderbilt.
Johnson was 5-of-8 on 3-pointers to give the Tigers (11-10, 5-7 SEC) their fourth straight victory at Memorial Gymnasium.
Johnson averaged 5.1 points in Auburn's previous seven games, including a scoreless, 0-for-7 shooting effort in a home loss to Missouri on Jan. 26.
Freshman Sharife Cooper also scored 19 points Tuesday for the Tigers. He was 10-of-11 on free throws and dished out seven assists.
Devan Cambridge added 11 points and Allen Flanigan scored 10 for Auburn, which snapped a three-game losing streak.
Cooper 15 points in the final 7 minutes to help the Tigers build a game-deciding run.
Vanderbilt led 46-45 before Auburn scored seven straight points, the last four from Cooper.
The Commodores (5-10, 1-8) last led with 14 minutes remaining.
Dylan Disu led the Commodores with 18 points on 9-of-14 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Jordan Wright finished with 14 points and Scotty Pippen Jr. had 12. Pippen entered with a 21-point average but was 3-of-8 from the field.
Auburn visits Kentucky at noon Saturday. The game is scheduled to be televised by CBS.
The Tigers beat the Wildcats 66-59 in Auburn on Jan. 16.
--
• Arkansas 81, Kentucky 80: Jalen Tate scored 15 points, including two free throws with 4.3 seconds left, and Davonte Davis made a steal on the ensuing possession as the Razorbacks (15-5, 7-4 SEC) edged the Wildcats (5-13, 4-7), snapping an eight-game losing streak in the series.
Kentucky guard Davion Mintz sank a 3-pointer from the right wing with 12.3 seconds remaining to give the Wildcats an 80-79 lead. Davis had a contested layup roll off the rim at the other end, but Tate grabbed the offensive rebound in traffic and was fouled. After Tate’s go-ahead free throw, Kentucky got it to 7-footer Olivier Sarr at midcourt, but Davis intercepted his pass.
Moses Moody added 14 points for Arkansas. Connor Vanover had 12 points and JD Notae had 11.
Brandon Boston Jr. scored 17 points to lead Kentucky. Sarr had 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Mintz and Devin Askew added 11 points apiece and Keion Brooks Jr. had 10.
Arkansas led 72-60 with 6:11 remaining before Mintz’s 3-pointer gave Kentucky its first lead since 40-39 early in the second half. The Razorbacks made 15 of 17 free throws in the second half and finished 18 of 23.
Kentucky coach John Calipari announced Monday night that five-star freshman guard Terrence Clarke will likely miss the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury he suffered against North Carolina on Dec. 19. He's played in just seven games.
Arkansas, which has won five of its last six games, plays at Missouri on Saturday. Kentucky hosts Auburn on Saturday looking to end a four-game losing streak.
