STARKVILLE, Miss. — Bo Nix threw for one touchdown and ran for another to lead Auburn to a 24-10 victory over Mississippi State in its final regular season game of the year.
Auburn (6-4) put only field goals on the board in each of the game’s first three quarters, but Nix connected with Seth Williams early in the fourth to give the Tigers a 16-3 lead, then scrabbled 3 yards to score again on the next possession.
Mississippi State (2-7) continued to struggle offensively in head coach Mike Leach’s first season. The Bulldogs managed just 240 yards of total offense and did not score their only touchdown of the game until midway through the fourth quarter.
Most of the Tigers’ 345 yards of offense came from the ground. Tank Bigsby rushed for 192 yards and Nix added another 24 yards. Nix was 15-of-32 for 125 yards. Anthony Schwartz and Eli Stove both caught five passes.
Will Rogers was 30-of-51 for 221 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions to lead Mississippi State. Jaden Walley had a game-high 100 yards receiving.
The Tigers finished the season with a winning record for the eighth consecutive year under Gus Malzahn, but has taken a clear step backward in the pecking order of the Southeastern Conference’s rough-and-tumble Western Division.
After opening its season with a surprise victory on the road over defending national champion LSU, Mississippi State has now lost seven of its last eight games. Their defense can only keep the score close for so long.
Auburn led 3-0 after Anders Carlson's 27-yard field goal midway through the first quarter.
Mississippi State answered with a 41-yard kick by Brandon Ruiz with 5:27 to go in the second quarter, but Carlson — for a second straight week — ended the first half with a field goal. He hit a 37-yarder to leave Auburn up 6-3 at halftime.
Carlson's 45-yard kick with 4:28 remaining in the third quarter made it 9-3 before Auburn scored twice in the fourth quarter with Nix's pass to Williams and Nix's 3-yard run.
Williams had not caught a touchdown pass since Auburn's win over Ole Miss on Oct. 24. He has four touchdowns this season, having caught two in Auburn's season-opening win over Kentucky.
