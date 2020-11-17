AUBURN — Auburn coach Gus Malzahn was caught off guard when team captain K.J. Britt presented him with the game ball following Auburn’s 48-11 win over LSU two weeks ago.
It’s something the coach said had never happened during his eight seasons leading the Tigers. He described it as a “special moment for me.”
Malzahn has experienced a few of those since being hired prior to the 2013 season — three wins in the Iron Bowl, two SEC West crowns, one SEC championship game victory and one trip to a national championship game.
Malzahn will reach another milestone when he coaches his 100th game for Auburn when the Tigers (4-2) play Tennessee (2-4) on Saturday. Such longevity has been reached by just four other Auburn coaches: Mike Donahue (1904-06, 1908-22), Ralph “Shug” Jordan (1951-75), Pat Dye (1981-1992) and Tommy Tuberville (1999-2008).
“That’s pretty special,” Malzahn said.
Those are the four winningest coaches in program history. Two, Jordan and Dye, are the most beloved.
Malzahn isn’t on that level, but he is the school's fifth-longest tenured and fifth-winningest coach.
He ranks fifth on the list in winning percentage (66-33, .667). He's fourth in conference winning percentage (37-25, .597), though Donahue's leading .716 was in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association, Auburn's league before the SEC formed in 1933.
Malzahn is also fifth — by far — against major rivals Alabama, Georgia, Florida, LSU and Tennessee. He's 9-18, the only losing mark among the five. Malzahn is 2-5 in bowl games, to rank fourth of the four coaches who made a bowl game. (Donahue did not.)
It’s easy, from those numbers, to see why Malzahn might have so many detractors within the fan base.
But Malzahn is beloved within the locker room, as the scene against LSU showed. Senior wide receiver Eli Stove described him as a father figure. Sophomore defensive lineman Derick Hall described him as “one of the best guys in the business at what he does.”
“I came here for a reason,” Stove said. “He was a big part of that. … What he does for his players is huge.”
The good news? Auburn coaches are 3-1 in their 100th games. The bad news? The only loss, under Dye, came against Tennessee.
