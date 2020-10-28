AUBURN — There are those who will argue that Auburn maybe should not be 3-2 at the midway point of the season. Or the fact that it is has as much do with good fortune as anything.
The Tigers have won two of their past three games, over Arkansas and Ole Miss, by a combined nine points. And within about 48 hours of both games ending, the SEC said officials made mistakes on controversial plays that helped Auburn.
Coach Gus Malzahn didn't take the bait when asked about it Tuesday.
"That’s just the way it goes," the coach said. "And you know, we won the game."
Auburn might have anyway last weekend at Ole Miss. The play in question occurred on a kickoff with 5:43 remaining. The kick bounced in front of Auburn's Shaun Shivers and into the end zone, but replay showed the ball may have bounced off his left pinky.
Replay officials re-watched the play but did not stop the game for a more thorough review. The SEC admitted Monday that they should have.
It's not clear what the outcome of the review would have been. Shivers did run after the ball, but as soon as it crossed the goal line, the referee signaled touchback. Ole Miss recovered the ball after the fact.
"I asked the side judge 'Why aren't they replaying it? Do I need to challenge?' " Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said Monday before the SEC's statement came out. "He said 'They've already looked at it. There's nothing there.' I'm not allowed to say anything about the conversation, but I really wish that our fans and players could hear what I was told."
The SEC fined Kiffin $25,000 for comments made on social media after the game.
The play against Arkansas was far more egregious, and the SEC admitted it got that one wrong. With about 30 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Auburn had the ball third-and-1 on the Arkansas 19-yard line, down one with the clock running. Bo Nix attempted to spike the ball to stop the clock.
But the sophomore quarterback fumbled the snap. He picked the ball up and proceeded to spike it, which is intentional grounding. There was conclusive video evidence that his throw went backwards, the SEC said, which should have made it a fumble, which an Arkansas player recovered.
But "because the recovery of the football was not clearly made in the immediate continuing football action," the call stood. Anders Carlson kicked a game-winning field goal moments later.
But there's no changing results after the fact. Regardless of what either of those calls could have or should have been, Auburn is 3-2 heading into Saturday's 2:30 p.m. home game against LSU.
