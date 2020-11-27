AUBURN — “What would you write today if the starting quarterback was out?”
That’s how Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele responded to a question from a reporter about the difficulty of playing without linebacker K.J. Britt.
The Tigers didn’t just lose an All-SEC performer — who ranked third on the team with 69 tackles last season — they lost a captain and leader. They lost the guy who called out the signals coming in from the sideline and made sure everybody was in the right place.
“That was our starting quarterback,” Steele said, and that’s hard to replace.
Auburn was already without Britt’s No. 2 at middle linebacker, Chandler Wooten, after he opted out of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic only made things more difficult.
So you could argue that Zakoby McClain and Owen Pappoe have been as important to Auburn’s 5-2 start as any other players on the roster — the two linebackers have combined for 101 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception in the five games Britt has been sidelined after undergoing hand surgery on Oct. 9.
“They’ve played outstanding,” coach Gus Malzahn said. “We're down K.J. Britt. Keep that in mind, you know. One of the most dominating defensive players in our league, and those guys are getting better each week.”
There was never any doubt that both would play key roles for Auburn’s defense this season, even with a healthy Britt and active Wooten. The junior and sophomore, both from Georgia, rotated at the outside linebacker spot last season and were set to reprise that role this year.
But losing the other two linebackers in position coach Travis Williams’ four-man rotation pressed them into much larger roles.
Pappoe, a 13-game starter at outside linebacker last season, slid over to Britt’s middle linebacker spot and took over his play-calling responsibilities. McClain has started five straight games at outside linebacker after starting none last season.
McClain's 68 tackles rank sixth in the SEC going into Saturday's game at Alabama. Pappoe ranks eighth with 65. That’s already more than either had in 13 games last season (55 and 49, respectively), and they’ve played only seven games.
They’ve helped Auburn hold opponents to just 4 yards per rush. They’ve also answered the call when asked to supplement a defensive line that has struggled to pressure opposing quarterbacks, as their two sacks apiece lead the team.
And they hardly ever leave the field. That, Steele said, is what stands out more than even the gaudy statistics they’re producing. Pappoe and McClain play most or all the defensive snaps. It wasn’t until Auburn built a 45-point lead in the fourth quarter against LSU that they finally took some time to rest.
“They’ve taken their responsibility very seriously. They’re very mature about it,” Steele said. “They’re not over there asking for a break, and that’s speaks volumes to their competitiveness.”
Auburn does hope it can spell them a little more over the final three games of the regular season.
What would help more than anything, of course, is the return of Britt. That is expected before the end of the season, but not imminently.
So, until then, expect McClain and Pappoe to continue carrying the load as they have throughout the early part of the season.
“We’re not in the excuse business; we’re in the production business. And in the production business, it doesn’t matter who’s out there. You need to produce,” Steele said. “Now, the big thing is — obtaining success is one thing, sustaining it is another. And that’s where the key is right now: sustain that.”
