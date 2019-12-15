BIRMINGHAM — The play of the game Saturday might have come with a little more than eight minutes remaining in the second half.
Saint Louis had cut a 10-point deficit down to as little as three, and it had the ball in transition running toward its basket. Auburn point guard J'Von McCormick made a diving steal, corralled the loose ball and found a wide-open Isaac Okoro on the far wing for a huge 3-pointer.
"I felt like that a big swing for us," McCormick said.
It sparked a 15-4 Tigers run over the next four minutes. Devan Cambridge skied to what felt like the Legacy Arena rafters for a one-handed putback slam, Okoro made two layups and Anfernee McLemore hit a pair of 3-pointers.
No. 10 Auburn went on to defeat Saint Louis 67-61 at the second annual Mike Slive Invitational in Birmingham and improve to 9-0 on the season, which remains the program's best start since it opened 17-0 in 1998.
"We did enough of what we needed to do to win," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "Defensively, we were terrific, and J’Von McCormick was the best player on the floor."
--
McCormick's career night
Last week, Pearl challenged Auburn's senior point guard to be more aggressive on offense and look for his shot more than he had through the team's first seven games. McCormick did that against Furman, but not efficiently — he made two crucial buckets late, but shot just 4 of 11.
So this week, Pearl challenged him to finish better. Again, McCormick listened. He scored a career-high 20 points on 7-for-14 shooting (4-for-8 from 3) to go along with seven rebounds and six assists (to only one turnover) and a steal.
"He was a one-man band there for a while, I thought," Saint Louis coach Travis Ford said. "He took advantage of some opportunities. Give him credit. I told him after the game that he was the difference in the game, plain and simple, by a wide margin."
McCormick had that career night on the same floor where his predecessor, Jared Harper, scored a career-best 31 points in a win over UAB last season.
"Knowing that Jared left, people thought that there was going to be a drop-off, and I just wanted to show that it’s not a drop-off when he leaves," McCormick said. "So I feel like my identity would just be to control the game, control the speed and just score when I need to and play defense."
About the only thing the senior point guard didn't do well was shoot free throws. He finished just 2 of 8 from the charity stripe. It's simply not his strong suit — he shot 64.8% at JUCO and 61.5% last season. So far this season, he has made 6 of 21 (28.6%).
That was a problem for the whole team Saturday, as the Tigers finished just 13 of 28 (46.4%) and now rank 313th nationally shooting just 63.3% from the stripe this season.
"It's not a very good trend, but I think we can turn that around. I believe we can," Pearl said. "Just — that was a very physical game. If we play other teams in the SEC that are that physical, we could get exposed again. There were some things that got exposed tonight but didn't get exposed to the point where we couldn't beat a good basketball team."
--
Defense the difference
The start of Saturday's game in Birmingham felt a lot like the start of last Thursday's at Auburn Arena. The Tigers got nothing going early on offense and fell behind an overmatched opponent. They missed their first six shots and trailed Saint Louis 9-0 through the first five minutes.
The reason Auburn led by seven points at halftime — rather than trailing by eight like it did against Furman — was defense. The Tigers suffocated the Billikens, who made 4 of 5 shots through that 9-0 start then just 6 of 25 over the final 15 minutes of the first half (24%).
Auburn closed the first half on a 28-11 run.
"Yeah, defense was a big part of what won the game today," Okoro said. "You know we started off pretty sluggish in the first half so we went into halftime just talking about playing aggressive on defense, and that’s what we did."
--
Auburn found rhythm
The Tigers did not have their usual success scoring inside. They entered the game ranked fourth nationally hitting 59.6% of their two-point attempts but hit only 12 of 36 (33.3%) against the Billikens.
Center Austin Wiley scored eight points, but shot just 2 of 11.
"That was an ugly basketball game," Pearl said. "That’s a sign of a great coach in Travis Ford that he can do some things defensively. He had a great game plan. Didn’t let us do the things that we like to do."
The Tigers made up for those struggles inside by finally getting going from beyond the arc after a sluggish few games. They made only five against Richmond and four against Furman but, against Saint Louis, they hit 10 of 26.
McCormick hit four of those, Okoro was 2 of 3 and McLemore 2 of 5.
Saint Louis, on the other hand, hit just 3 of 18 from deep.
"This whole game was about a bounce here or there," Ford said. "I think they made two 3s off last-second, offensive rebounds, balls rolling out of bounds — they throw it back in, catch it and throw it in from 35, 45 feet. That's what this game was about. At the end, that was the only difference in the game."
Auburn returns to action Thursday against N.C. State.
